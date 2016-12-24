Sooners' star regrets hitting female student

NORMAN, Okla. – Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon made a tearful public apology Friday, more than two years after punching a woman and breaking bones in her face.

Mixon spoke at a news conference Friday, more than two years after he assaulted Amelia Molitor and broke her jaw and cheekbone. Mixon said he wanted to address the issue earlier, but his legal team advised him not to.

“I’m here to apologize to Miss Molitor,” he said. “I apologize to Coach (Bob) Stoops, I apologize to President (David) Boren, the AD (athletic director Joe Castiglione), my teammates. And most of all, my family. I let a lot of people down.”

Mixon was suspended for a year after the incident. Though Molitor shoved and slapped him first, Mixon said hitting a woman is unacceptable, even if provoked.

“Honestly, it really don’t matter what she did,” he said during the 26-minute session. “It’s all on me the reason why we’re in this position right now. I take full responsibility of what happened that night. It’s never OK to hit a woman. Never. I will preach to anybody. It’s never OK. Hopefully to people around the world will learn from my mistake. I’m willing to teach.”

The All-Big 12 performer said if it happened now, he would respond differently.

“If I could go back, I would do whatever I could to change the outcome of that situation,” he said. “I definitely would have walked or ran away and went about the situation differently. I wouldn’t have been in that situation.”

Mixon’s legal advisers released video of the punch last week, and Mixon said he wishes it had come out sooner. Since the video came out, there has been a backlash against Mixon, Stoops and the university. Mixon said he hasn’t paid attention to his fellow students much, but his teammates have been supportive.