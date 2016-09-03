Spartans far from sharp, win

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Tyler O’Connor threw for 190 yards and three touchdowns, and No. 12 Michigan State held off upset-minded Furman 28-13 on Friday night.

O’Connor went 13 of 18 with an interception, a generally efficient performance in his second career start. The fifth-year senior is taking over as Michigan State’s No. 1 quarterback after spending the past three seasons backing up Connor Cook.

Michigan State was merely serviceable on offense for most of the night, and that was good enough against Furman.

LJ Scott ran for 105 yards and a touchdown, but the Spartans let the Paladins hang around for a while in the opener for both teams.

Down 21-13, Furman took over at the Michigan State 44 with 11:49 remaining after O’Connor’s pass was intercepted. But P.J. Blazejowski’s pass was picked off on the very next play – linebacker Andrew Dowell made a diving, one-handed grab to give the Spartans the ball back.

O’Connor threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Jamal Lyles with 4:55 remaining to make it 28-13.

The Spartans have won 18 home openers in a row.

Blazejowski and Reese Hannon were listed together atop the Furman depth chart at quarterback, but it was Blazejowski who got the call, with coach Bruce Fowler going with the junior over his fifth-year senior. Blazejowski went 15 of 30 for 123 yards with an interception, and the Paladins looked better offensively as the game progressed.

For Michigan State O’Connor put up decent numbers, but the Spartans were underwhelming after scoring a touchdown on their opening drive.

Michigan State split carries fairly evenly between LJ Scott, Madre London and Gerald Holmes last season, but on Friday it was Scott who did most of the work. London had only five carries, and Holmes didn’t have any.

Michigan State had 10 penalties for 120 yards, which was part of the reason the Spartans had trouble putting the game away earlier.

Michigan State doesn’t play again until Sept. 17 when the Spartans travel to Notre Dame.

BALL STATE 31, GEORGIA STATE 21: In Atlanta, James Gilbert rushed for 160 yards and two touchdowns as the Cardinals handed coach Mike Neu a victory in his debut.

Ball State was clinging to a 17-14 fourth-quarter lead before Teddy Williamson’s 15-yard touchdown run and Darian Green’s 8-yard touchdown run gave the Cardinals some breathing room.

Quarterback Riley Neal completed 15 of 29 passes for 130 yards with two interceptions, though he rushed four times for 48 yards. Jerome Smith had both the interceptions.

Georgia State’s Conner Manning completed 21 of 32 for 163 yards with one touchdown and one interception, and Aaron Winchester was 4 of 8 for 32 yards and totaled 59 rushing yards with a touchdown.

KeVonn Mabon had eight catches for 69 yards for Ball State, which lost to Georgia State 31-19 in Muncie last year.