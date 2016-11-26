Spartans hold on in Bahamas

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas – Michigan State spent the first 30 minutes playing with energy and building a huge lead, then the last 10 nearly giving it all away.

Still, the 24th-ranked Spartans came away from the Battle 4 Atlantis with a win – and the end of a brutally tough opening month of the schedule in sight.

Miles Bridges scored 21 points to help Michigan State hold off Wichita State 77-72 on Friday in the Battle 4 Atlantis third-place game.

Eron Harris added 13 points for the Spartans (4-3), who bounced back from Thursday’s loss to No. 20 Baylor.

“There’s no question that this team has been through a lot,” coach Tom Izzo said. “But that’s what I challenged them with. I don’t challenge them with effort, heart, I don’t challenge them very often with character issues. But I did challenge their character a little bit.”

Michigan State led by 18 midway through the half and held a 15-point lead with 8:05 left, only to see the Shockers (5-2) turn to fullcourt pressure to get back in it. Wichita State ran off a 14-0 run to get to 66-65 on Daishon Smith’s layup over Bridges with 4:13 left.

No. 7 VIRGINIA 74, IOWA 41: In Niceville, Florida, Jerred Reuter scored 14 points to lead the Cavaliers in the semifinals of the Emerald Coast Classic.

Peter Jok’s 13 points led Iowa (3-2).

No. 20 BAYLOR 66, No. 10 LOUISVILLE 63: In Paradise Island, Bahamas, King McClure scored all 15 of his points in the second half as the Bears rallied from 22 points down in the Battle 4 Atlantis championship game.

Johnathan Motley also had 15 points, and Terry Maston had 10 of his 12 in the final 20 minutes. Baylor (6-0) shot 65 percent in the second half.

Louisville led by 22 points late in the first half, by 20 early in the second and 54-42 on Quentin Snider’s 3-pointer at the 10:07 mark.

No. 25 FLORIDA ST. 72, ILLINOIS 61: In New York, Dwayne Bacon scored 17 points to lead the Seminoles (5-1) in the third-place game of the NIT Season Tip-Off.

Malcolm Hill had 18 points for Illinois (4-3), which lost its third straight.

Women

No. 8 OHIO STATE 79, FLORIDA GULF COAST 65: In Estero, Florida, Kelsey Mitchell scored 10 of her game-high 25 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Buckeyes in the quarterfinals of the Gulf Coast Showcase.

Shayla Cooper finished with 16 points and 14 rebounds for Ohio State (4-1), which needed an 11-0 spurt in the fourth quarter to take control. Stephanie Mavunga added 13 points and 12 rebounds for Ohio State.

No. 24 MICHIGAN STATE 81, DELAWARE 64: In Northridge, California, Tori Jankoska made eight 3-pointers and scored 32 points – both career highs – as the Spartans advanced to the championship game of the Radisson Thanksgiving Classic.

Jankoska made two 3-pointers in the first 47 seconds of the game and scored 24 points in the first half on 8-of-9 shooting from distance. She finished 11 of 16 from the field and 8 of 12 from 3-point range.

PURDUE 79, NORTHEASTERN 54: In Riviera Maya, Mexico, senior Ashley Morrissette got her first career double-double to lead the Boilermakers in the 2016 Triple Crown Sports Cancun Challenge.

Morrissette finished with 16 points and a career-high 10 rebounds, along with five assists, three steals and a blocked shot.

Boilermakers (3-3) will face No. 11 Stanford today for the Mayan Division Championship.