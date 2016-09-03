Speight throws 3 TDs, No. 7 Michigan routs Hawaii

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Wilton Speight threw three touchdown passes in the first half and No. 7 Michigan went on to rout Hawaii 63-3 Saturday for its most lopsided victory since 1975.

The Wolverines (1-0) did not reveal who would start at quarterback until the game began. It looked like the right decision was made, leading to Michigan's most decisive win since beating Northwestern by 69 points four decades ago.

Speight threw an interception on his first snap and bounced back with TD passes to Grant Perry, Jake Butt and Amara Darboh to put Michigan up 21-0 early in the second quarter. Speight, who beat out Houston transfer John O'Korn for the job, finished 10 of 13 for 145 yards.

Freshman Chris Evans had two TD runs and finished with 112 yards rushing. Delano Hill and Channing Stribling each returned an interception for a score.

The Rainbows (0-2) avoided a shutout with Rigoberto Sanchez's 55-yard field goal early in the fourth.

By the time they get home, their players and coaches will have spent about 40 hours in airplanes to travel nearly 20,000 miles for the first two games in Australia and Michigan.

THE TAKEAWAY

HAWAII: The Rainbows simply looked as tired as they were overmatched, and they had an excuse. No team in college football has had to deal with back-to-back road games quite like they did, traveling to Sydney to face Cal last week and back over the Pacific Ocean in the other direction and over much of the U.S. to get to the Big House.

MICHIGAN: Michigan was dominant on defense as expected, led by Jabrill Peppers. He lined up essentially as a linebacker after playing defensive back last season. On the first snap, Peppers filled a gap to make a stop for no gain.

UP NEXT

HAWAII: The Rainbows, mercifully, will get to stay home to host Tennessee Martin.

MICHIGAN: The Wolverines host Central Florida, who may not be as good as Hawaii.