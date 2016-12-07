Stanford's Christian McCaffrey to leave school for NFL draft

STANFORD, Calif. -- Stanford running back Christian McCaffrey will skip his senior season to enter the NFL draft.

McCaffrey announced his decision on Wednesday, saying he has done everything he could in college and now wants to pursue his dream of playing in the NFL.

"Since I was 6 years old, I've wanted to play in the NFL," he wrote in an announcement on Stanford's website announcing his decision. "It's been on every list of goals that I've ever written. Now, it's time to take that step. There's nothing more I can put on film."

McCaffrey was the runner-up last season for the Heisman Trophy when he broke Barry Sanders' NCAA record for all-purpose yards in a season with 3,864 yards. He has proven to be the ultimate all-around threat with the ability to run with power between the tackles, use his elusiveness and speed running on the outside or as a receiver, and being a dangerous returner.

He rushed for 2,019 yards and eight scores, added 645 yards receiving with two more touchdowns and had 1,200 yards and two TDs as a returner in 2015 when he narrowly lost the Heisman to Alabama's Derrick Henry.

McCaffrey was not as prolific this season, as he was slowed in October by an injury. He still rushed for 1,596 yards and increased his yards per carry from 6.0 to 6.3 despite a less-accomplished line and passing game. He also scored 16 touchdowns overall this season for coach David Shaw and the 16th-ranked Cardinal (9-3).

"I've talked to many in and out of the game and received advice from people whose opinions I greatly respect, including Toby Gerhart, who was here for a game this season. I took their feedback and came to a conclusion: I'm ready," McCaffrey wrote.

"I talked to Coach Shaw about everything. He completely agreed. Really, it just made sense. The opportunity is right in front of me. Simply put, this is the best time to live out my dream."

McCaffrey said he plans to return to school to get his degree.