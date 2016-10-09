Stout defense carries Trine to rout of Albion

Trine opened its Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association schedule with a 35-16 victory over Albion on Saturday at Zollner Athletic Stadium in Angola.

Trine (4-1, 1-0) had five sacks, including three by Me’Leick Miles, and four interceptions, with Marcus Winters getting two. The Thunder held Albion to 35 rushing yards.

Brandon Rooze and Evan Wyse split time at quarterback for the Thunder. Rooze threw for 131 yards, and Wyse rushed for 136 yards and a touchdown.

DEFIANCE 20, MANCHESTER 14: In North Manchester, Tristan Chester passed for a touchdown and ran for a score but the Spartans fell at home.

Chester threw for 171 yards as Manchester fell to 0-5 and 0-3 in the HCAC.

MARIAN 48, TAYLOR 14: In Indianapolis, defending national champion and No. 1 Marian continued its undefeated campaign against the Trojans.

The Knights (6-0, 3-0 MSFA) forced two fumbles and an interception.

WABASH 51, OBERLIN 0: In Crawfordsville, the Little Giants got interception returns for touchdowns from Austin Brown and Ryan Walters in the defensive onslaught.

Matt Penola added two receiving touchdowns for Wabash (4-1, 3-1 NCAC).

DRAKE 35, VALPARAISO 21: In Valparaiso, Grant Kraemer threw for three touchdowns, running back Conley Wilkins passed for a score and ran for another, and a late interception helped Drake hold off the Crusaders.

Wilkins threw one pass, an 18-yard TD strike to Zach Zlabis, and rushed for 205 yards on 37 carries.

WESTERN ILLINOIS 36, INDIANA STATE 35: In Macomb, Illinois, Sean McGuire threw for a career-high 363 yards and three touchdowns, and Western Illinois erased an 8-point fourth quarter deficit to beat the Sycamores.

Indiana State (3-3, 1-2) had three opportunities to answer, but were forced to punt twice and stopped on fourth-and-1 at the Leathernecks’ 29 with 44 seconds left.

MARIST 30, BUTLER 21: In Indianapolis, Mike White passed for a career-best 393 yards with three touchdowns and Mike Maccarone added three long field goals as Marist edged the Bulldogs. The Red Foxes (2-3, 2-0 Pioneer League) took a 23-20 lead on Maccarone’s 45-yarder in the fourth quarter, and iced the win with White’s 37-yard TD pass to Juston Christian.