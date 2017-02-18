- Associated Press
Purdue center Isaac Haas (44) shoots over Michigan State forward Kenny Goins (25) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017. Purdue defeated Michigan State 80-63.
February 18, 2017 6:36 PM
Swanigan, Haas carry No. 16 Purdue past Michigan State
JEFF WASHBURN | Associated Press
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Caleb Swanigan had 24 points and 15 rebounds, and Isaac Haas scored 18 points, leading No. 16 Purdue to an 80-63 victory over Michigan State on Saturday.
With the victory, the Boilermakers (22-5, 11-3) take a half-game lead over Maryland and Wisconsin in the Big Ten standings. The Terrapins and Badgers, who play Sunday in Madison, are 10-3.
The double-double was Swanigan's 23rd this season. He had 25 points and 17 rebounds on Jan. 24 when Purdue defeated Michigan State (16-11, 8-6) in East Lansing.
Michigan State got 14 points from Miles Bridges, who had 33 in the January loss to Purdue.
Michigan State guard Eron Harris suffered a leg injury withÃ Â 9:18Ã Â remaining and was taken to the locker room on a stretcher. His exact injury was not immediately known.