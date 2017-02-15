- Associated Press
Virginia guard Devon Hall (0) takes a shot in front of Duke forward Harry Giles, center, and forward Jayson Tatum (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017.
February 15, 2017 11:13 PM
Tatum leads No. 12 Duke past No. 14 Virginia, 65-55
HANK KURZ Jr. | Associated Press
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Jayson Tatum scored 21 of his 28 points in the second half and No. 12 Duke pulled away late to beat No. 14 Virginia 65-55 on Wednesday night, the surging Blue Devils' sixth victory in a row.
Tatum hit three 3-pointers as the shot clock approached 0:00 in the second half, all coming after the Cavaliers pulled within 43-42.
Luke Kennard added 16 points for the Blue Devils (21-5, 9-4 Atlantic Coast Conference), who are now tied for second in the league with Florida State and Louisville. All three are a game behind No. 10 North Carolina.
London Perrantes scored 14 points to lead Virginia (18-7, 8-5) and Ty Jerome had 13.