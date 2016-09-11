Thunder's rally comes up short

Trine fell to Bluffton 37-31 on Saturday at Zollner Athletic Stadium in Angola.

The Thunder (1-1) trailed 21-10 at halftime but climbed back into the game with a 14-3 advantage in the third quarter. Bluffton (2-0) sealed the game with a 13-7 advantage in the fourth.

Trine’s Brandon Rooze threw for 299 yards and two touchdowns, while Lamar Carswell rushed for 129 yards and two scores. Also, Andrew Bonfiglio caught 12 passes for 158 yards and a touchdown.

Bluffton’s Dante Carroll ran for 183 yards and two touchdowns, while Raphael Dell had four catches for 115 yards and a touchdown and Micah Roberson caught seven passes for 109 yards and a score.

ALMA 31, MANCHESTER 20: In North Manchester, the Spartans went scoreless in the second half after getting 20 points in the second quarter.

Manchester (0-2) led 20-17 at halftime but Alma (1-1) won the second half, 14-0.

The Spartans’ Matt Wirick caught nine passes for 103 yards and a touchdown, while Tristan Chester threw for 182 yards and the score.

Hunter Hardee ran for 79 yards and a touchdown for Manchester.

Alma had two players go over 100 yards rushing in Nick Sullivan (115 yards) and Dylan Zaborowski (103), who scored three times.

MINNESOTA 58, INDIANA STATE 28: In Minneapolis, Mitch Leidner completed 20 of 30 passes for 295 yards and four touchdowns for the Gophers.

After struggling early in a win against Oregon State, Minnesota (2-0) was looking for a quick start and got it. Leidner converted three times on third down on Minnesota’s opening drive.

Then he dropped a 20-yard rainbow into wide receiver Drew Wolitarsky’s hands in the corner of the end zone for Minnesota’s first score.

Indiana State quarterback Isaac Harker threw three touchdown passes, all to receiver Robert Tonyan, and caught a 10-yard touchdown off a reverse-option pass by wide receiver Bob Pugh.

The Sycamores (1-1) are 0-16 all-time against teams in the current Big Ten.

SACRED HEART 42, VALPARAISO 14: In Fairfield, Conn., RJ Noel threw two touchdown passes and ran for one more, and Sacred Heart scored 28 points in the second quarter to pull away.

Jimmy Seewald passed for 137 yards, two touchdowns and an interception for Valparaiso (0-2).

Jean Rene had 64 yards receiving and a touchdown grab.