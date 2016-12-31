Title or bust for Alabama

Peach Bowl Who: No. 4 Washington vs. No. 1 Alabama Where: Georgia Dome, Atlanta When: 3 p.m. today Records: Huskies 12-1, Crimson Tide 13-0 TV: ESPN

ATLANTA – Alabama is very familiar with this role.

Washington? It has been awhile.

The Peach Bowl features one of college football’s greatest dynasties against the definite outsider in this season’s College Football Playoff.

The top-ranked Crimson Tide (13-0) is going for its second straight national title and fifth in the last nine seasons under coach Nick Saban.

At this point, it’s national championship or bust for Alabama. A loss in today’s semifinal game would make this season a failure.

“It’s the Bama way,” linebacker Reuben Foster said.

Washington (12-1) comes into the Peach Bowl with an entirely different perspective.

The Huskies wandered in the wilderness for much of the past two decades, playing in only one major bowl since Don James retired after the 1992 season and slogging through a stretch of six straight losing seasons that included an 0-12 debacle in 2008.

Chris Petersen took over as coach in 2014 and went 15-12 his first two seasons. But it all came together this season as the Huskies overcame their lone loss, at home against Southern California, to claim the final playoff berth behind a trio of perennial contenders that also included Ohio State and Clemson.

For Petersen, the return to prominence comes down a simple formula he looks for in every recruit: talent plus character equals OKG (Our Kind of Guy).

“We feel real strongly about the guy that we’re looking for that we think fits our culture, our style of football,” he said Friday. “There’s a lot of good players out there, and some of those guys don’t fit what we’re all about.”