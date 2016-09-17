Top-ranked Alabama rallies, beats No. 19 Ole Miss 48-43

OXFORD, Miss. – No. 1 Alabama scored two defensive touchdowns and another on special teams to overcome a three-touchdown deficit and beat No. 19 Mississippi 48-43 in a Southeastern Conference showdown on Saturday.

Alabama (3-0, 1-0 SEC) freshman quarterback Jalen Hurts threw for 158 yards and ran for 146 more but it was unlikely touchdowns from Jonathan Allen, Da'Ron Payne and Eddie Jackson that proved to be the biggest plays of the game.

Ole Miss (1-2, 0-1) looked like it might be on its way to a third straight win over the Tide late in the second quarter. Instead, it was the Rebels' second collapse in three games.

Ole Miss took a 24-3 lead with 2:47 remaining in the first half after defensive end Marquis Haynes' big hit on Hurts, forcing a fumble that fellow defensive lineman John Youngblood scooped up and ran 44 yards for a touchdown.

But Alabama responded. The Tide needed just three plays and 37 seconds to pull within 24-10 after Calvin Ridley ran for a 6-yard score. Ole Miss was forced to punt on the next drive and Jackson returned a punt 85 yards for a touchdown, evading several tacklers before bolting down the right sideline for the touchdown.

In just 65 seconds, Alabama had turned a 21-point deficit into a manageable 24-17 game at halftime.

Ole Miss' Chad Kelly threw for a career-high 421 yards and three touchdowns, but it was two costly turnovers in the second half that handed the game to Alabama.

Kelly fumbled deep in Ole Miss territory and Payne recovered before scoring a 3-yard touchdown to tie the game at 24. In the fourth quarter, the Rebels QB was under pressure and threw a ball right to Alabama's 291-pound Allen, who ran the ball back for a 75-yard touchdown and a 48-30 Crimson Tide lead.

Ole Miss scored two late touchdowns to make things interesting, but Alabama was able to run out the clock for the win.

THE TAKEAWAY

Alabama: Coach Nick Saban and Alabama finally beat Ole Miss after two straight losses against the Rebels. Alabama was tested, but is once again the team to beat in the SEC Western Division.

Mississippi: It's another frustrating collapse for the Rebels, who also led 28-6 against Florida State in the season opener before losing 45-34 to the Seminoles.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Alabama: The Tide will almost certainly remain at No. 1 after a difficult, but resilient win on the road against a ranked opponent.

Mississippi: With a 1-2 record, the Rebels will probably fall out of the Top 25 despite losing to two ranked opponents.

UP NEXT

Alabama: The Crimson Tide host Kent State next Saturday.

Mississippi: The Rebels have another important SEC game, hosting Georgia next Saturday.

___

Follow David Brandt on Twitter: www.twitter.com/davidbrandtAP and on AP College Football website: www.collegefootball.ap.org .