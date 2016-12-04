Top-ranked Tide trounces Gators

ATLANTA – This was merely an annoyance for Alabama, a chance to add another trophy to its overflowing cases. The Crimson Tide did just enough things wrong to give Nick Saban something to complain about over the next month, but in the end it was another dominating victory for the nation’s top-ranked team.

Florida coach Jim McElwain was certainly impressed after his No. 15 Gators took a 54-16 whipping in the Southeastern Conference championship game Saturday. He called it Saban’s best team yet in a dynasty that shows no signs of stumbling.

“I don’t see a lot of weaknesses,” marveled McElwain, Saban’s offensive coordinator from 2008 to 2011. “They’ve really accumulated a lot of speed at some spots where they were always big.”

Alabama (13-0, No. 1 CFP) unleashed all its weapons against the overmatched Gators, scoring off an interception and a blocked punt in the first half, snuffing out their last gasp with a goal-line stand, and wearing down Florida (8-4, No. 15 CFP) at the end with a dominant running game.

The Tide now heads to the College Football Playoff for the third year in a row, most likely returning to Atlanta for a semifinal game Dec. 31. Alabama will be seeking its second straight national title and its fifth crown in the last nine years. Saban already has five national titles, counting his first at LSU, and is one shy of Bear Bryant’s record for the most by any coach.

Challenging his players, Saban said: “They have a chance to do something to create a legacy for this team. That’s something they should think about, how important that is, what they are willing to do to do it. Because all the teams you play from here on out are really, really good.”

The Crimson Tide led 16-9 in the first quarter, despite being held to minus-7 yards and no first downs. Minkah Fitzpatrick returned an interception 44 yards for a touchdown, and Josh Jacobs went 27 yards for a score with a blocked punt. A field goal was set up by another pick – one of three thrown by Florida quarterback Austin Appleby in the first half.

It was most points surrendered by Florida since a 62-24 loss to Nebraska in the 1996 Fiesta Bowl.