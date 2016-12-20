Turner-led No. 2 Notre Dame beats Michigan State 79-61

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Brianna Turner had 19 points, seven rebounds and five blocks, leading No. 2 Notre Dame to a 79-61 win over Michigan State on Tuesday night.

The Fighting Irish (11-1) have won three straight since losing to top-ranked UConn.

The Spartans (10-3) had won four straight since getting beat by No. 19 Syracuse.

Notre Dame's Marina Mabrey had 19 points and five assists, one of three players on her team with at least five assists. Kathryn Westbeld scored 12 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. Reserve Arike Ogunbowale added 11 points.

Michigan State's Tori Jankoska had 21 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Reserve Victoria Gaines had 12 points.

The Irish never trailed and led by as much as 13 in the first half and by 19 points in the second half.

BIG PICTURE

Notre Dame: With poise, Notre Dame made 3-pointers on ensuing possessions after giving up 3-pointers to the Spartans early in the game to prevent them from keeping the game closer and quieting their fans that filled much of the lower level at the Breslin Center. After the Spartans made consecutive shots to pull within 10 to get their crowd fired up early in the fourth, Turner responded with a basket on the next trip down the floor to put Notre Dame back ahead by 12 points.

Michigan State: The Spartans saw up close how good an elite team is, and confirmed how far away they are from that level. If Aerial Powers was playing for them, instead of sitting in the stands after skipping her senior season to play in the WNBA, they would've likely been one of the top teams in the Big Ten and perhaps in the country.

UP NEXT

Notre Dame: The Irish play at Chattanooga on Dec. 27, their final nonconference game before opening ACC play Dec. 29 at North Carolina State.

Michigan State: The Spartans have a long break before their next game on Jan. 1 at home against Illinois.