UConn unanimous choice as No. 1 in women's hoops poll

UConn is the unanimous No. 1 in the Associated Press women's basketball poll.

The Huskies moved to the top spot last week and beat No. 2 Notre Dame on Wednesday as well topping Kansas State on Sunday, improving their winning streak to 84 consecutive games. UConn received all 33 first place votes from a national media panel Monday. The Huskies are off this week for exams.

Despite the loss, the Irish remain in second. Baylor, Maryland and Mississippi State are next.

South Carolina, Florida State, Louisville, UCLA and Stanford round out the first 10 teams in the poll.

Arizona State came back into the poll at No. 23 and Oregon entered at 25. It's the Ducks' first ranking since 2003.

Florida and Oregon State fell out.