USF football

USF#6 Rocky James carries the ball on a punt return in first quarter before being brought down by Taylor University #7 Dovi Gamble Saturday at Bishop John D'Arcy Stadium.



USF#87 Zach Gegner reaches out as he is being tackled by Taylor Universty Cameron Gray for a touchdown in the third quarter Saturday at Bishop John D'Arcy Stadium.



USF#28 P. J. Dean carries the ball through the Taylor University defensive line in first quarter action Saturday at Bishop John D'Arcy Stadium.



USF#34 Jason Nicodemus carries the ball for a gain before being tackled by Taylor University defense in third quarter action Saturday at Bishop John D'Arcy Stadium.



USF#28 P. J. Dean carries the ball for a gain in first half action against Taylor Universty Saturday at Bishop John D'Arcy Stadium.



USF#Seth Coate catches the ball in the end zone second quarter touchdown against Taylor Universty Saturday at Bishop John D'Arcy Stadium.



USF quarterback #13 Nick Ferrer throws to #37 Aaron Harris in second quarter action against Taylor Universty Saturday at Bishop John D'Arcy Stadium.