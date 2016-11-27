Valparaiso tops Ball State

VALPARAISO — Alec Peters had 23 points, going 11 of 12 from the line, and grabbed eight rebounds to help Valparaiso beat Ball State 79-73 on Sunday.

Valpo (6-1) trailed by three at intermission, but used an eight-point spurt midway through the second half to go up 51-44. The lead reached 11 on Tevonn Walker's layup with 1:40 left. Franko House's layup with 21 seconds left drew Ball State to within seven at 77-70, but Lexus Williams hit a pair of free throws and the Cardinals ran out of time.

Shane Hammink scored 16 points for the Crusaders. Williams finished with 14 points, five boards and six steals, while Walker ended with 11. Valpo was just 4 of 17 on 3-point attempts but went 21 of 25 from the line.

Ball State (3-3) was led by Francis Kiapway and Ryan Weber with 15 points apiece. Trey Moses added 13 points and nine boards.