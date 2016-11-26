W. Michigan rolls to MAC title game

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – Corey Davis and No. 14 Western Michigan wrapped up an undefeated regular season in style, routing Toledo 55-35 on Friday night to secure a berth next week in the Mid-American Conference championship game.

Davis became the career FBS leader in yards receiving, and the Broncos (12-0, 8-0, No. 21 CFP) never trailed, scoring a defensive touchdown on the first play from scrimmage and eventually breaking it open in the third quarter. WMU will face Ohio in the MAC title game in Detroit next Friday night, and it’s looking more and more like the Broncos will be playing for a spot in a major bowl.

Kareem Hunt ran for 200 yards and a touchdown for Toledo (9-3, 6-2).

Homestead graduate Zach Terrell went 19 of 25 for 196 yards and three touchdowns, and Davis caught eight passes for 81 yards and a TD. Davis broke the career mark of 5,005 yards receiving set by Trevor Insley of Nevada from 1996-99.

Jamauri Bogan also had a big day for WMU, rushing for 198 yards and a TD.

No. 6 WASHINGTON 45, No. 23 WASHINGTON STATE 17: In Pullman, Washington, Jake Browning threw for 292 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Huskies, who scored 28 points in the first quarter to win the Apple Cub and the Pac-12 North title. Washington (11-1, 8-1 Pac-12, No. 5 CFP) will take its College Football Playoff hopes into the Pac-12 championship game next Friday against either Colorado or Southern California.

Browning threw all three touchdown passes in the first 15 minutes, hitting Dante Pettis on plays of 18 and 61 yards and John Ross on a 6-yarder. Browning had 243 yards passing by halftime.

IOWA 40, No. 17 NEBRASKA 10: In Iowa City, Iowa, C.J. Beathard threw three touchdown passes as the Hawkeyes knocked the Cornhuskers out of Big Ten title contention to send Wisconsin to the championship game.

LeShun Daniels Jr. ran for 158 yards and two scores, and George Kittle caught two TD passes for Iowa (8-4, 6-3 Big Ten).

Iowa broke the game open with a 75-yard TD run by Akrum Wadley and a 77-yard touchdown throw from Beathard to Riley McCarron in the first quarter.