Wildcats' defense stymies Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. – Bryant McIntosh scored 25 points, and defensive-minded Northwestern beat No. 7 Wisconsin 66-59 on Sunday, securing an important win for the school’s bid to make its first-ever NCAA Tournament.

Dererk Pardon added 11 for the Wildcats (19-6, 8-4), who confounded the Big Ten-leading Badgers by doubling dominant big man Ethan Happ.

Nigel Hayes scored nine of his 13 points in the second half for the Badgers (21-4, 10-2), who had their eight-game winning streak snapped.

The Badgers didn’t let up despite falling behind by 10 with 1 minute left, closing to 60-55 with less than 15 seconds after Zak Showalter hit two foul shots.

But McIntosh followed with two free throws with 42 seconds left, and Wisconsin ran out of time.

No. 10 UCLA 78, OREGON STATE 60: In Los Angeles, Lonzo Ball had 22 points and nine assists to lead the Bruins.

Ball made 9 of 12 shots as UCLA (23-3, 10-3 Pac-12) shot 52 percent in winning its fourth straight after consecutive losses at the end of January.

No. 25 SMU 60, No. 11 CINCINNATI 51: In Dallas, Ben Emelogu hit two 3-pointers and made the tiebreaking free throw in the game-deciding 15-0 run as the Mustangs ended the Bearcats’ 15-game winning streak.

SMU has won 18 of its last 19 games.

Women

INDIANA TECH 99, ROCHESTER COLLEGE 73: At the Schaefer Center, Keanna Gary got her NAIA-leading 20th double-double of the season with a game-high 25 points and 12 rebounds as the No. 18 Warriors (22-6) won their ninth straight game and second in two days.

Haley Cook added 21 points, six assists and four rebounds for Indiana Tech, and Taylor Seiss added 19 points and three steals.

No. 2 BAYLOR 91, TCU 73: In Fort Worth, Texas, Alexis Prince scored 19 points to go with 10 rebounds and six assists to lead the Bears (24-2, 13-1 Big 12).

No. 3 MARYLAND 89, MICHIGAN STATE 72: In East Lansing, Michigan, Brionna Jones had 28 points and 15 rebounds as the Terrapins (25-1, 13-0 Big Ten) spoiled coach Suzy Merchant’s return to the sideline for the Spartans. Merchant came back from a medical leave of absence to coach the Spartans (16-9, 6-6) for the first time since Jan. 14.

No. 13 OHIO STATE 88, IOWA 81: In Columbus, Ohio, Kelsey Mitchell and Shayla Cooper scored 20 points each as the Buckeyes (22-5, 12-1 Big Ten) won their eighth consecutive game.

No. 18 DEPAUL 92, BUTLER 62: In Indianapolis, Brooke Schulte scored 23 points with 11 rebounds, five assists and three steals as the Blue Demons (22-5, 14-1 Big East) cruised to their sixth straight win.

Sydney Shelton had seven 3-pointers and 23 points, both career highs, for Butler (5-20, 2-12), which has lost nine straight.

No. 21 MICHIGAN 75, WISCONSIN 66: In Ann Arbor, Michigan, Katelynn Flaherty hit six 3-pointers and scored 35 points to lead the Wolverines.

With her 12th point in the first half, Flaherty moved past 500 points for the season – the 11th player to do so in program history.