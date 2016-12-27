3-team race for league championship

Predicted finish 1. Wisconsin 2. Indiana 3. Purdue 4. Michigan 5. Maryland 6. Michigan State 7. Northwestern 8. Ohio State 9. Minnesota 10. Illinois 11. Iowa 12. Nebraska 13. Penn State 14. Rutgers

Indiana, which finished first in the conference last season, appears headed for a three-way race for the Big Ten men’s basketball championship with Wisconsin and Purdue.

The common thread between the trio of Big Ten favorites is all have been dominant rebounding teams this season.

Here is a look at the Big Ten in 2016-17.

Records

Wisconsin (11-2), Maryland (12-1), Penn State (8-5), Minnesota (12-1), Ohio State (10-3), Indiana (10-2), Illinois (10-3), Iowa (8-5), Michigan State (8-5), Northwestern (11-2), Nebraska (6-6), Rutgers (11-2), Purdue (11-2), Michigan (10-3)

Top five players

Nigel Hayes, Wisconsin: The 6-foot-8 forward creates matchup problems with his ability to score from the post, off the dribble or with jump shots.

OG Anunoby, Indiana: Teammates James Blackmon Jr. and Thomas Bryant can also stake a claim for this list. But Anunoby is a premier two-way force.

Peter Jok, Iowa: The 6-6 senior is averaging more than 20 points and 6 rebounds per game.

Caleb Swanigan, Purdue: The Homestead graduate has blossomed as a sophomore, averaging 17 points and 12 rebounds.

Melo Trimble, Maryland: The junior point guard appears to have made his sophomore slump a thing of the past and is one of six Big Ten players averaging at least 17 points.

Freshmen to watch

Miles Bridges, Michigan State: The top recruit helped give the Spartans the nation’s No. 3 class behind powerhouses Duke and Kentucky.

Nick Ward, Michigan State: That race for Freshman of the Year may play out solely in East Lansing, Michigan. Ward is averaging 12 points and 6 rebounds.

Justin Jackson, Maryland: He had 17 points and 7 rebounds on Nov. 15 when the Terrapins eked out a 76-75 win at Georgetown.

Coach on the rise

Greg Gard, Wisconsin: In mid-December last year, Bo Ryan abruptly retired, leaving his longtime top assistant in charge. Gard’s interim tag was removed before the season ended, and the Badgers made a surprise run to the Sweet 16.

Coach on the decline

Tom Izzo, Michigan State: No one could question the Hall of Famer’s overall track record. But Izzo suffered an epic NCAA Tournament stumble in March, losing as a No. 2 seed to Middle Tennessee State in the first round, and endured all sorts of trouble in this fall’s non-conference schedule.

Must-watch matchups

Wisconsin at Purdue, Jan. 8: Mackey Arena will be rocking as Hayes and Swanigan square off in a matchup of Player of the Year contenders. The Boilermakers won both meetings last season.

Indiana at Wisconsin, Feb. 5: The Hoosiers will be motivated to break 14-game losing streak at the Kohl Center that dates to Bill Clinton’s presidency.

Indiana at Purdue, Feb. 28: The second meeting between the arch rivals provides the loser of the Feb. 9 matchup in Bloomington with a quick chance at redemption.

Storylines to follow

Northwestern’s eternal pursuit: The Wildcats have never made the NCAA Tournament. Coach Chris Collins is four years into his project of getting them to the promised land. Is this finally going to be Northwestern’s year? The program likely must finish at least .500 in conference play, which hasn’t happened since 2003-04.

Going green at Penn State: The Nittany Lions are starting three freshmen, with coach Patrick Chambers’ youth movement led by a lengthy and athletic duo (Lamar Stevens and Tony Carr) combining for 23 points and 11 rebounds per game.

Hayes’ off-court pursuits: He may not engage in as much activism during the season, but Wisconsin’s star senior appeared at the school’s football stadium in October holding a sign that read, “Broke College Athlete – Anything Helps.” The financial situation of college athletics is a topic that will follow Hayes as a result.

Sixth men to watch

Vince Edwards, Purdue: Coach Matt Painter moved Edwards to the bench three games prior to the Crossroads Classic, and the results have been praised. Not many teams have a 6-8 double-figure scorer in reserve who both rebounds and shoots 3-pointers at a high level.

Juwan Morgan, Indiana: After making his mark on the defensive end as a freshman, the Missouri native averaged 14 points over a three-game stretch earlier this year and set a school record by making 14 consecutive shots.

Akeem Springs, Minnesota: The 3-point specialist has provided 9 points per game of offense without much cost in turnovers.

