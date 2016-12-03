Badgers, Lions contrast on offense

Big Ten Who: Wisconsin vs. Penn State What: Big Ten championship When: 8:15 p.m. today Where: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis Records: No. 6 Wisconsin (10-2, 7-2 Big Ten), No. 8 Penn State (10-2, 8-1) TV: Fox

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. – When James Franklin looks at the numbers, he can’t help but wonder how many times his offense will get the ball against Wisconsin.

The No. 6 Badgers (10-2, 7-2 Big Ten, No. 6 CFP) have limited opponents all season by setting a methodical pace with a grinding, physical running game. Wisconsin leads the nation in time of possession.

“It affects how offenses are because they’re worried about how many possessions they’re going to get, start to change how they call the game as well,” Franklin said Tuesday. “That does have a big effect.”

The No. 8 Nittany Lions (10-2, 8-1, No. 7 CFP) take a different approach into today’s Big Ten championship game.

Franklin knows his offense doesn’t need much time to rack up points. Penn State’s coach has learned to value explosive plays over all other aspects since offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead installed a no-huddle scheme.

Penn State’s big-play offense has made defense after defense pay. The Nittany Lions lead the Big Ten and are tied for seventh in the country with 80 plays of 20 yards or more. The explosive plays, including 57 through the air, have helped Penn State score just over 36 points per game.

Quarterback Trace McSorley has been the trigger man on many of them.

“He makes a lot of plays,” Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst said. “Certainly pushing the ball down he field, but it looks to me like he loves playing the game and he competes and has a great energy about him. I liked watching him until this week getting ready to play him, but looks like a heck of a quarterback.”

The game has slowed down for McSorley, who was nearly perfect after taking time to survey Michigan State’s defensive alignment last week. Then, he completed 12 of 15 passes for 245 yards and three touchdowns against the blitz.