Boilers win easily in Mexico

Isaac Haas scored 26 points and Dakota Mathias added 25 as No. 17 Purdue defeated Utah State 85-64 Tuesday in the Cancun Challenge in Cancun, Mexico.

Purdue forward and Homestead graduate Caleb Swanigan added 15 points and 10 rebounds and Vince Edwards had 10 as Purdue (3-1) led 39-27 at halftime and stayed in control the rest of the way.

The Boilermakers will play Auburn today. The Tigers defeated Terxas Tech earlier.

MICHIGAN-DEARBORN 66, INDIANA TECH 62: In Dearborn, Michigan, the 20th-ranked Warriors (5-2, 2-1 Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference) lost their first conference game after leading by six points late.

CJ Bussey scored a team-high 17 points and grabbed five rebounds. Lavonte Davis added 13 points and a team-high seven rebounds and two blocks, while Miles Robinson chipped in 13 points, five rebounds and four assists.

Women

NO. 1 NOTRE DAME VS. LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE, PPD: In Houston, the teams moved their game to Rice University after a power outage in the Campbell Center caused an hour-long delay in the second quarter.

The teams were to pick up where they left off, with 2:38 left in the second quarter and the Irish leading 38-17.

SAINT FRANCIS 78, SPRING ARBOR 72: At the Hutzell Athletic Center, Savannah Davis scored 19 points to lead four players in double-digit scoring as the Cougars opened Crossroads League play.

Davis also pulled down eight rebounds and had three blocks. She was helped by Kara Gerka with 18 points and 10 rebounds, Quila kackson (15) and Paige Frisch (11).

The Cougars (3-5, 1-0 CL) led 32-20 at halftime and broke away from the visitors with a 25-18 third-quarter.

INDIANA TECH 71, MICHIGAN-DEARBORN 30: In Dearborn, Michigan, the Warriors used a stifling defense to propel themselves to the road win.

Keanna Gary led all scorers with 16 points and grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds for her fourth consecutive double-double and fifth of the season.

AUBURN 54, BALL STATE 40: In Savannah, Georgia, the Cardinals lost their first game of the Savannah Invitational.

Junior forward Moriah Monaco led the Cardinals (2-1) with 11 points.

TRINE 57, OBERLIN 41: In Angola, Hayley Martin had 22 points as the Thunder won their home opener to improve to 2-1. Brandi Dawson, a former Garrett player, contributed 10 points.