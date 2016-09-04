Buckeyes reach records in romp over Falcons

COLUMBUS, Ohio – J.T. Barrett threw six touchdown passes and No. 6 Ohio State rolled up a school record 776 yards in a 77-10 romp over Bowling Green on Saturday.

Eight players scored touchdowns on offense as the Buckeyes (1-0) overpowered the Falcons in front of a crowd of 107,193 at sunny Ohio Stadium.

The 776 yards topped the 718 yards Ohio State put up against Mount Union in 1930.

“It’s one game,” said a subdued Ohio State coach Urban Meyer said. “Let’s chat in about four weeks and see how we’re doing.”

Barrett also set a school record with seven touchdowns overall – six passing, one running.

The junior was 21 for 31 for 349 yards and ran for another 30 in the hurry-up offense before giving way to backup Joe Burrow with 6:30 left in the third quarter.

Tailback Mike Weber, a redshirt freshman playing for the first time, bullied his way for 136 yards on 19 carries. H-back Curtis Samuel ran for two touchdowns and caught a TD pass. Thirty Ohio State players played in their first college game.

Ohio State held Bowling Green (0-1) to 244 total yards.

“We pretty much got taken to the woodshed here today,” Bowling Green coach Mike Jinks said.

BG’s experienced offensive line did a decent job protecting quarterback James Knapke, the Bishop Luers graduate who was 12 for 33 for 110 yards, but the Falcons couldn’t overcome off-target passes and multiple dropped balls by receivers.

The Falcons’ only touchdown came in the first quarter when Barrett’s second pass of the day was picked off by linebacker Brandon Harris and returned for a 63-yard touchdown.

“It’s hard to take positives from a butt-whooping like that,” Jinks said.

The takeaway

Bowling Green: The Falcons receivers need to start holding on to James Knapke’s passes if they’re going to have success.

Ohio State: The Buckeyes did what they wanted: break in a bunch of inexperienced players against a huge underdog. They also showed they have many weapons and stunning team speed.