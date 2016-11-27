Buckeyes wait on panel after stunning win

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The play was 29 Lead, and it will go down in history as how Ohio State beat Michigan in one of the greatest games ever played by the Big Ten’s most storied rivals.

That’s pretty much all Buckeyes coach Urban Meyer wanted to talk about. Everything else about the second-ranked Buckeyes’ 30-27 victory over the third-ranked Wolverines on Saturday was almost too overwhelming for Meyer to sort out so soon after what he called an instant classic.

Curtis Samuel swept in for a 15-yard touchdown on 29 Lead left after Ohio State barely converted a fourth-and-1 in the second overtime. The biggest crowd ever to watch a game in the Horseshoe then began spilling onto the field in a scarlet-covered celebration that included a stirring sing-along to “Sweet Caroline.”

“I remember that Neil Diamond song,” Meyer said about the crazy scene, but he couldn’t recall much else. “Weird life, man.”

Very much so because it was not quite clear what else Ohio State (11-1, 8-1 Big Ten, No. 2 CFP) has won.

The Buckeyes will not go to the Big Ten championship game, thanks to Penn State’s win over Michigan State later Saturday. Still, the Buckeyes added to a résumé that already impressed the College Football Playoff selection committee.

Of course, beating “The team up North,” as Michigan is called around Columbus, is enough reason to party – and can be hard to put into perspective.

“I didn’t do a lot of thinking, honestly,” Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett said after the Buckeyes beat Michigan for a fifth straight time. “I just looked around and, man, that just happened.”

The 113th meeting of Ohio State and Michigan became the first to go to overtime. It was filled with drama, thrills and controversy. Michigan went away feeling dejected and cheated.

Facing fourth-and-1 from the 16 in the second overtime and trailing by three, Meyer decided not to try a potential game-tying field goal with Tyler Durbin, who had already missed two short ones in regulation.

Barrett kept it on fourth down and slammed into the back of his blocker, A.J. Alexander, right at the line to gain. The first-down call stood on video review.

“That was not a first down,” Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said. And then, as if channeling his former coach, Bo Schembechler, Harbaugh added: “I’m bitterly disappointed with the officiating today.”

On the next play, Samuel skipped through a lane and raced into the end zone for the win.

“Been a part of some crazy football games here,” Barrett said. “That one was No. 1.”

Harbaugh drew an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty earlier in the game after an offside on Michigan (10-2, 7-2 Big Ten, No. 3 CFP). He also was angry about a pass interference on Michigan during Ohio State’s tying drive late and a non-call on a would-be pass interference against the Buckeyes in OT.

The loss likely eliminated Michigan from the playoff race. The Wolverines could end up in the Rose Bowl, but the biggest prizes are still eluding them in their second year under Harbaugh, who dropped to 0-2 against Meyer and the Buckeyes. Michigan has not won the Big Ten since 2004.

A crowd of 110,045 watched what might just be the second act of a new Ten Year War between Michigan and Ohio State, with Meyer and Harbaugh playing the roles of Woody Hayes and Schembechler. If that’s the case, there is much to look forward to for college football fans.