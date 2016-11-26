Michigan quarterback Wilton Speith, right, signals a touchdown against Ohio State during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Ohio State running back Curtis Samuel, right, is tackled by Michigan cornerback Jourdan Lewis during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight drops back to pass against Ohio State during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer signals to his team during warm ups for their NCAA college football game against Ohio State on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett, left, is knocked out of bounds by Michigan cornerback Channing Stribling during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
November 26, 2016 4:34 PM
No. 2 Ohio State beats No. 3 Michigan in 2OT
RALPH D. RUSSO | Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Curtis Samuel swept in for a 15-yard touchdown after Ohio State barely converted a fourth-and-1 and the second-ranked Buckeyes beat No. 3 Michigan 30-27 in double overtime Saturday to win one of the greatest games in the history of one of college football's greatest rivalries.
Facing fourth-and-1 from the 16, Ohio State coach Urban Meyer decided not to kick a potential game-tying field goal with a kicker who had already missed two short ones in regulation.
J.T. Barrett kept it on fourth down and slammed into the back of his blocker, A.J. Alexander, right at the line to gain. The first-down call stood up to video review.
On the next play, Samuel, who had made a swerving, change-of-direction run to set up the fourth-and-1, found a lane and raced into the end zone to win it.
The scarlet-clad crowd soon covered the field. The first game to go to overtime in the 113-game history of the rivalry likely eliminated Michigan from the playoff race and could have locked up a spot for the Buckeyes.