No. 2 UCLA pulls away, beats Ohio State to go 12-0

LAS VEGAS — Aaron Holiday and Bryce Alford each scored 20 points and No. 2 UCLA overcame a rough shooting game from star freshman Lonzo Ball to beat Ohio State 86-73 on Saturday and remain unbeaten.

Isaac Hamilton scored 17 points and T.J. Leaf added 13, including a steal and layup that sparked the decisive run for the Bruins (12-0). They continued their best start since being 14-0 in 2006-07.

After a sloppy, 12-turnover first half, UCLA led 44-40 when Leaf stole Micah Potter's pass under Ohio State's basket and scored over Potter. It started a 7-0 run that concluded with Leaf's 3-pointer with 16:53 left.

Alford's 3-pointer with 1:49 left put the Bruins up 81-71 and stopped Ohio State (8-3) from mounting a late comeback in the first game of the CBS Sports Classic.

Marc Loving scored 13 of his 19 points in the first half, Jae'Sean Tate added 15 and Keith Bates-Diop scored 13 for the Buckeyes, who lost for the third time in five games.