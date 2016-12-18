Northeastern's Jeremy Miller (11), from left, Michigan State's Joshua Langford, center rear, Northeastern's T.J. Williams (10) and Maxime Boursiquot, and Michigan State's Kenny Goins (25) battle for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
Michigan State's Cassius Winston (5) goes up for a layup against Northeastern's Maxime Bousiquot (14) and Jeremy Miller during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
Northeastern's Devon Begley (20) collides with Michigan State's Eron Harris (14) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, in East Lansing, Mich. Harris was called for a foul. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
Michigan State's Nick Ward dunks against Northeastern during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
December 18, 2016 9:43 PM
Northeastern closes strong in upset of Michigan State
NOAH TRISTER | Associated Press
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Alex Murphy scored 18 points, including a crucial 3-pointer from the corner late in the second half, and Northeastern upset Michigan State 81-73 on Sunday night.
It was the second head-turning upset of the season for the Huskies, who won at Connecticut last month. In between, Northeastern (6-5) lost to the likes of LIU Brooklyn, Cornell and Stony Brook.
Cassius Winston had 21 points and 10 assists for the Spartans (7-5), who trailed 36-32 at halftime and could never really take control.
Michigan State went on a 17-4 run in the second half and led 51-45 before T.J. Williams made a 3-pointer, snapping a string of nine straight missed field goals by Northeastern. The Huskies took the lead back before too long, and with the score 64-61, the 6-foot-8 Murphy made a layup followed by a 3-pointer from in front of the Northeastern bench, making it an eight-point game with 2:47 remaining.