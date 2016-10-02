Ohio State smothers Rutgers

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The talk all week was whether former Ohio State assistant and current Rutgers coach Chris Ash could take advantage of his familiarity with the Buckeyes’ defense.

The answer: Forget about it.

The stifling Ohio State defense overwhelmed the Scarlet Knights on the way to methodical 58-0 dismantling Saturday at Ohio Stadium.

J.T. Barrett broke the school record for career touchdown passes with the third of his four TD tosses Saturday, and the Buckeyes (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) gave Ash a rude welcome in his return to The Horseshoe.

“They smothered us,” said Ash, who spent the past two seasons as a co-defensive coordinator for the Buckeyes.

No. 2 Ohio State’s superb defense never allowed the Scarlet Knights (2-3, 0-2) to penetrate deeper than the Ohio State 38-yard line. They sacked quarterback Chris Laviano three times and allowed just 33 passing yards. They forced Rutgers to punt on each of its 10 drives that didn’t end a half.

Ash was asked if the Ohio State defense performed better than advertised.

“They played exceptionally well today, so no, they were not better than I thought, and I thought all along they were pretty darn good,” Ash said.

Barrett was 21 for 29 for 238 yards before giving way to backup Joe Burrow near the end of the third quarter. He now has 59 TD passes in 27 career games for Ohio State.

“There’s no doubt he’s a Heisman candidate,” Ohio State coach Urban Meyer said.

Freshman tailback Mike Weber continued to cement his place in the Ohio State (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) backfield, rushing for 144 yards on 14 attempts before also taking a seat in the third quarter. He also scored a touchdown, cutting around the left end and racing untouched for a 46-yard score 2 1/2 minutes into the second half.

“I was just following my blocks,” Weber said. “They opened up the holes so I could run through. Give credit to the O-line. Today showed how much talent we have.”

Ohio State piled up 669 yards of total offense, including 410 on the ground.