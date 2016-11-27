Penn State pulls away in 2nd half, wins East

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. – Trace McSorley has gotten used to seeing extra defenders crowding the line of scrimmage this season and he’s become adept at taking advantage of it.

With another defense selling out to stop star running back Saquon Barkley, McSorley completed 17 of 23 passes for 376 yards and four touchdowns to lead No. 8 Penn State to a 45-12 victory over Michigan State and the Big Ten East title Saturday.

Penn State (10-2, 8-1 Big Ten, No. 7 CFP) edged No. 2 Ohio State for the East title, setting up a conference championship game against West winner Wisconsin next week in Indianapolis. The Nittany Lions beat the Buckeyes 24-20 at home Oct. 22.

“It’s almost like pick your poison,” McSorley said. “We’ve got so many weapons outside, if you want to try to load the box to stop Saquon and our run game, we’ve got enough weapons outside and if you want to try and stop that, we’ve got one of the best running backs in the country. He’s going to do what he does.”

But Barkley couldn’t get going and eventually left the game with a right leg injury.

The Spartans (3-9, 1-8) stacked the line of scrimmage and held Barkley to 9 yards in the first half on nine carries. Meanwhile, Michael Geiger kicked four field goals, the last giving Michigan State a 12-10 halftime lead.

McSorley and his speedy, physical receivers took over in the third quarter. The shifty, dual-threat quarterback threw deep touchdown passes on three straight drives to cue Penn State’s 35-0 second half.

No. 5 WISCONSIN 31, MINNESOTA 17: In Madison, Wisconsin, Corey Clement ran for two fourth-quarter touchdowns to lead the Badgers.

Wisconsin triumphantly lifted Paul Bunyan’s Axe again, the trophy that goes to the victor in the most-played rivalry in major college football.

Wisconsin (10-3, 7-2 Big Ten, No. 6 CFP) turned in a stalwart defensive effort in the second half after getting outplayed in the first and falling behind by 10 points at halftime.

Mitch Leidner threw four interceptions in the second half for Minnesota (8-4, 5-4).

MARYLAND 31, RUTGERS 13: In College Park, Maryland, Ty Johnson ran for 168 yards, and Teldrick Morgan returned a punt 83 yards for a score as the Terrapins became bowl eligible.

After losing four straight by a combined 191-49 score, Maryland (6-6, 3-6 Big Ten) took the lead for good in the opening minute and cruised to the finish.

NORTHWESTERN 42, ILLINOIS 21: In Evanston, Illinois, Justin Jackson rushed for 173 yards and three touchdowns, and John Moten added 128 yards and two touchdowns as the Wildcats (6-6, 5-4) became bowl eligible.