Stevens helps Penn State beats No. 21 Maryland

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Lamar Stevens scored 16 of his 25 points in the second half and Penn State beat No. 21 Maryland 70-64 on Tuesday night.

Tony Carr added 14 points and Mike Watkins had 10 for the Nittany Lions (13-12, 5-7 Big Ten) who snapped a two-game skid and beat their fourth Top 25 opponent since last February.

Justin Jackson and Kevin Huerter scored 12 points each and Melo Trimble added 11 for the Terrapins (20-4, 8-3) who lost their second in a row.

The Nittany Lions played stingy defense early and led for all but 1:48 and by as many as 14 points with 9:59 remaining.

The Terps cut the lead to 62-58 with 3:26 left after Jackson and Jaylen Brantley hit consecutive 3s. But a layup from Nazeer Bostick and six combined free throws from Carr, Stevens and Josh Reaves kept the game out of reach.

THE BIG PICTURE

Maryland: The Terps' ascent in the Top 25 was slowed when No. 23 Purdue snapped their seven-game winning streak on Saturday. This loss all but halts any momentum Maryland had.

Penn State: The Nittany Lions have struggled in January and February with their best result under coach Pat Chambers — six wins in the two-month span — coming last season. After going 4-4 last month, Penn State is a win away from last season's January/February win total with five games left this month.

UP NEXT

Maryland hosts Ohio State on Saturday.

Penn State plays at Illinois on Friday.