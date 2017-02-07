Penn State's Tony Carr (10) puts up a shot against Maryland's Damonte Dodd (35) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in State College, Pa., Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017. (AP Photo/Chris Knight)
Penn State's Tony Carr (10) goes to the basket as Maryland's Michal Cekovsky (15) and Anthony Cowan (0) defend during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in State College, Pa., Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017. (AP Photo/Chris Knight)
Penn State's Lamar Stevens (11) goes for a rebound against Maryland's Anthony Cowan (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in State College, Pa., Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017. (AP Photo/Chris Knight)
February 07, 2017 9:10 PM
Stevens helps Penn State beats No. 21 Maryland
TRAVIS JOHNSON | Associated Press
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Lamar Stevens scored 16 of his 25 points in the second half and Penn State beat No. 21 Maryland 70-64 on Tuesday night.
Tony Carr added 14 points and Mike Watkins had 10 for the Nittany Lions (13-12, 5-7 Big Ten) who snapped a two-game skid and beat their fourth Top 25 opponent since last February.
Justin Jackson and Kevin Huerter scored 12 points each and Melo Trimble added 11 for the Terrapins (20-4, 8-3) who lost their second in a row.
The Nittany Lions played stingy defense early and led for all but 1:48 and by as many as 14 points with 9:59 remaining.
The Terps cut the lead to 62-58 with 3:26 left after Jackson and Jaylen Brantley hit consecutive 3s. But a layup from Nazeer Bostick and six combined free throws from Carr, Stevens and Josh Reaves kept the game out of reach.
THE BIG PICTURE
Maryland: The Terps' ascent in the Top 25 was slowed when No. 23 Purdue snapped their seven-game winning streak on Saturday. This loss all but halts any momentum Maryland had.
Penn State: The Nittany Lions have struggled in January and February with their best result under coach Pat Chambers — six wins in the two-month span — coming last season. After going 4-4 last month, Penn State is a win away from last season's January/February win total with five games left this month.
