Hoosiers see season end in familiar fade

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — New Indiana head coach Tom Allen will have to wait until next year for his first win as a collegiate head coach.

The Hoosiers (6-7) fell 26-24 to No. 19 Utah in the Foster Farms Bowl on Wednesday, doing so in familiar fashion.

“I’m tired of being close,” Allen said. “Wanted to see us break through.”

As they had done numerous times throughout the season, the Hoosiers led a ranked opponent in the fourth quarter, only to see the lead disappear late. IU led 24-23 entering the final minutes, but a 27-yard field goal from Ute kicker Andy Phillips gave the Utes (9-4) their 10th bowl win in their past 11 chances.

Utah running back Joe Williams seemed to always find a way to turn a bad situation around. He almost singlehandedly fueled Utah scoring drives, including the final one that ended with the game-winning field goal. Williams finished the game with a Foster Farms Bowl-record 222 yards on 26 carries, earning Offensive Player of the Game honors.

Indiana junior linebacker Tegray Scales, who was named Defensive Player of the Game after making 10 tackles, gave credit to Williams.

“He’s a great player,” Scales said. “It was going to be tough to contain him the whole game. When we gave him a crease, he hit it.”

Each team missed opportunities due to turnovers and miscues, as there were seven turnovers. Prior to Utah’s final drive, Indiana kicker Griffin Oakes missed a 41-yard field goal wide right, a kick that would have given IU a four-point lead. Instead, the miss allowed the Utes to drive and kick the game-winning field goal.

Trailing 10-7 early in the second quarter, IU had a chance to retake the lead, driving inside Utah’s 10-yard line. IU running back Devine Redding fumbled, however, and the Utes recovered. Utah quickly drove down the field, capping a 95-yard drive with a touchdown rush on fourth-and-goal. It was one of many swings caused by miscues.

Indiana’s offense was inconsistent, scoring 10 quick points at the end of the first half, but managing just 32 yards of offense in the fourth quarter. IU quarterback Richard Lagow finished the game 14-for-39 passing for 188 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Indiana’s final play of the game ended with him getting hit as he attempted a Hail Mary from midfield.

For the most part, the Hoosiers are a young bunch, but fifth-year senior offensive lineman Dan Feeney’s college career ended Wednesday at Levi’s Stadium. He earned back-to-back AP All-American honors the past two seasons, but IU’s seasons ended similarly both times.

After a 44-41 loss in last year’s New Era Pinstripe Bowl, IU suffered another tight loss this year. Feeney didn’t hold back his frustration after the game.

“It sucks, honestly,” Feeney said. “It’s just tough, you know? You don’t want to go out on a loss, but that’s how it goes.”

As it’s been for much of the season, Scales and Indiana’s defense kept the game close.

Despite middle linebacker Marcus Oliver missing the game with injury, IU’s defensive front found a great deal of success against the Utah offensive line, making a season-high four sacks in the first half alone and five tackles for loss. The Hoosiers finished the game with five sacks and eight tackles for loss.

The loss continues Indiana’s stretch of 25 years without a bowl victory, with the last one coming in the 1991 Copper Bowl. IU has not had a winning season since 2007. The past month has been a tumultuous one for the program, with former head coach Kevin Wilson resigning and Allen being promoted.

Allen and his players have remained positive throughout the process, and Allen praised their attitude despite the result.

“I just can’t say enough about how hard our kids played,” Allen said, “how hard they’ve worked and how they’ve taken a tough situation and really came out against a tough football team. We had our chances. We’ve just got to learn to finish.”