2 local stars top Big Ten team

Homestead graduate Caleb Swanigan of Purdue and former Bishop Luers standout James Blackmon Jr. of Indiana were among 10 players named Tuesday to the Big Ten’s official preseason all-conference team.

Swanigan, a sophomore power forward, averaged 10.2 points and a Big Ten-best 8.3 rebounds last season and was a conference All-Freshman selection.

Blackmon, a junior shooting guard, has averaged 15.8 and 15.7 points in his two years for the Hoosiers.

Indiana’s Thomas Bryant was also named to the all-Big Ten team, as chosen by media, along with Illinois forward Malcolm Hill, Iowa swingman Peter Jok, Maryland guard Melo Trimble, Michigan guard Derrick Walton Jr., Wisconsin center Ethan Happ, Wisconsin forward Nigel Hayes and Wisconsin guard Bronson Koenig.

Hayes was honored as preseason Big Ten Player of the Year.