AP Source: Indiana coach Kevin Wilson out after 6 seasons

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – A person with knowledge of the decision tells The Associated Press that Indiana coach Kevin Wilson is out after six seasons.

The Hoosiers will announce the coaching change Thursday evening, according to the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the school had not disclosed details. A news conference was scheduled for 6 p.m. for what Indiana said was a "major announcement" about the football program.

Wilson went 26-47 over six seasons. He was the longest-tenured coach since Bill Mallory, the school's career leader in wins, departed after the 1996 season. Wilson's teams had shown steady improvement and earned their first back-to-back bowl bids last weekend when the Hoosiers defeated rival Purdue for a school-record tying fourth consecutive year.

