Anunoby beginning to assert self

BLOOMINGTON – It’s been a slow and at times rocky process, but OG Anunoby has arrived as an offensive threat.

Fans of No. 3 Indiana knew he would rebound and defend. But what has them – and Hoosiers coach Tom Crean – really excited is how he is scoring these days.

The 6-foot-8 sophomore forward fueled Sunday’s 85-52 home win over Mississippi Valley State with a career-high 21 points and eight rebounds.

“He really, really was on the attack a lot,” Crean said. “I don’t ever sit down and say, ‘He’s got to make this amount of shots.’ The most important thing for OG is continuing to be on the path that he’s on.”

Taking a drastically more assertive role on offense puts Anunoby on track to be one of the top all-around players in the Big Ten. Maybe the nation.

“(Anunoby) did an outstanding job,” Mississippi Valley State coach Andre Payne said. “I was so shocked by how well he can shoot from the perimeter … and he just has a strong inside game.”

Anunoby only took 29 3-pointers last season, though he made 13 of them. He went 3 for 5 on 3s Sunday and already has made seven this season.

“I think it’s been a real big focus, adding another element to his game,” said teammate Juwan Morgan, who had six points and five boards Sunday.

The Hoosiers (4-1) were missing their top scoring option, as James Blackmon Jr. was a late scratch with an injured left knee. The team revealed he hurt himself in Tuesday’s stunning 71-68 loss against IPFW at Memorial Coliseum.

“We didn’t realize it at the time – that James wasn’t all the way healthy, later on in that game,” Crean said. “He took a shot in that game. It’s not anything anybody’s looking at saying surgery’s involved.”

Blackmon hasn’t practiced since, but perhaps the decision to sit him was precautionary.

The Fort Wayne native got up some jumpers in warmups, so the hope is his unspecified injury is manageable enough for him to play in Wednesday’s game against No. 4 North Carolina (7-0).

“It’s too early to put an expectation or prediction on that,” Crean said. “He’ll know his body. And we’ll just see how the next few days go.”

The Delta Devils (0-8) got to Assembly Hall less than 24 hours after their 79-54 loss to IPFW at Memorial Coliseum.

And unfortunately for them a sprier Anunoby was waiting.

Anunoby fell ill the day of Indiana’s game in Fort Wayne, which is why he played only 13 minutes and had no effect.

“I don’t think any of us understand how sick he was, because he didn’t practice again until part of the time on Friday,” Crean said. “He lost some of his conditioning.”

By Sunday, Anunoby felt better and made himself heard.

Throwing out Tuesday, he is averaging 14.8 points on a scalding 58.3 percent shooting.

That’s the sophomore leap.

He’s come a long way since last season, when he came off the bench and was adjusting to college and developing his raw offensive instincts. Witness his 2015-16 average of 4.9 points.

IU now relies on him.

Ballhandling, court vision, his left hand, the ability to create his own shot – all improved facets of his offensive game.

“That ‘process’ word gets used so much, but it’s so true,” Crean said. “He’s really, really gotten better.”

cgoff@jg.net