Austin Peay coach a survivor

Indiana vs. Austin Peay When: 7 p.m. today Where: Assembly Hall, Bloomington Web/mobile: BTN Plus Radio: 1250 AM, 102.9 FM

A coach in the infancy of his Division I career stepped down a flight of stairs to the lower level of an upscale restaurant in Bloomington’s town square.

Awaiting in the dim light was someone almost larger than life. Bob Knight.

It was Dec. 11, 1992, and Knight had just finished coaching Indiana to a ho-hum 107-61 blowout of Austin Peay at Assembly Hall, when he extended an invitation to Dave Loos, and Loos’ staff, to join Knight and his assistants at a post-game social.

Being a longstanding admirer of Knight, it was a day Loos would never forget.

“I was in awe, to be honest,” Loos said. “I remember how kind he was.

“It was a terrific experience, other than those 40 minutes they pounded us.”

Loos retains a photograph of Knight speaking to him near midcourt just before the Hoosiers tipped off with their little-known foe from the Ohio Valley Conference.

“He made a couple nice comments about our team,” Loos said. “Boy, as a young coach, to meet coach Knight and share some time with him was really a highlight of my career.”

Presidents came and went, Clinton to Bush to Obama and soon Trump, CD players turned into iPods and then smartphones, Knight split with the Hoosiers and went to Texas Tech and retired for a career in broadcasting, and still Loos is at Austin Peay.

As Loos brings the Governors (4-8) back to Assembly Hall tonight to face No. 16 Indiana (9-2) for a second straight season, he’s become linked to Knight, in a way.

This is Loos’ 27th season in charge of his proud program in Clarksville, Tennessee, and two more would match the length of Knight’s tenure at Indiana.

In an era when coaches hop from one job to the next, or when athletic directors are so quick to fire them, Loos is a throwback, an institution at a school, as Knight was.

“I certainly wouldn’t put myself in coach Knight’s category, that’s for sure,” Loos said. “But it is rare to be at one place for so long. I found a good place. I’m glad I’ve done it the way I have.”

Much of what Loos, 69, has done (495 career wins, four Ohio Valley tournament titles) was modeled upon Knight’s example, and that inspiration came long before first meeting Knight in 1992.

In the late 1980s, when Loos was an assistant at Memphis, his wife, Phyllis, would tell friends and colleagues of her husband’s respect for The General.

Motion offense, man-to-man defense. Loos soaked up the Hoosiers’ strategies.

“A lot of people that were coaching during that time tried to model some things he did,” Loos said. “I was among those. You’ve got to be careful to be yourself. But taking some of his concepts and ideas was a good idea.”

The Hoosiers beat the Govs 102-76 in their second all-time meeting on Nov. 16, 2015. Austin Peay worked with current IU coach Tom Crean to schedule that game and tonight’s because Loos wanted his players to experience an arena where three national championship banners were hung under Knight’s guidance.

“Coach (Crean) was willing to play us,” Loos said. “Our kids enjoy it. They grew up knowing what Indiana meant in the world of college basketball, knowing who coach Knight was. I’m a real fan of coaches, and he was one of the best.”

