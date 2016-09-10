Ball State at Indiana

When: 4 p.m. today

Where: Memorial Stadium, Bloomington

Records: Indiana 1-0, Ball State 1-0

Last week: Indiana beat Florida International 34-13; Ball State beat Georgia State 31-21

Last meeting: Ball State won 41-39 in 2012

Series: Indiana leads 4-3

Radio: 1250 AM, 102.9 FM

TV: ESPNEWS

Outlook: Ball State has won the last three meetings with Indiana. … IU coach Kevin Wilson is 4-1 in home openers and has won four in a row. … All time, IU is 37-9-1 against teams from the Mid-American Conference. … IU has won eight of nine nonconference games, including the last seven, in the regular season. … IU is 39-17 in home openers and has won 13 of its last 14. … Hoosiers Rashard Fant and Tegray Scales returned interceptions for touchdowns in Week 1. That’s believed to be the first time that’s happened for IU. The IU defense also had a safety. … Devine Redding rushed for 135 yards for his fourth consecutive 100-yard game. That’s the longest active streak in the nation, along with LSU’s Leonard Fournette and Tennessee’s Jalen Hurd. … Ball State ran for 325 yards in Week 1, the most by a Cardinals team since Nov. 12, 2012, against Ohio. … James Gilbert had 29 carries for 160 yards and two touchdowns. … Ball State coach Mike Neu was victorious in his debut last week. … Ball State had five players record tackles for losses last week … The teams will play again in 2018, 2019 and 2020.

