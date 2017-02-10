Boilers deliver another blow

BLOOMINGTON – James Blackmon Jr. heaved a heavy sigh, knowing Indiana picked the wrong time to go ice cold.

With NCAA Tournament hopes on the brink of free fall, the Hoosiers seemed to forget how to shoot Thursday night, throwing up enough bricks in their 69-64 loss to archrival Purdue to build an additional renovation for Assembly Hall.

“It’s definitely tough to swallow,” said Blackmon, who scored 11 points but shot 3 for 14 in his return after missing three games due to an injured right leg. “Just plays down the stretch that we didn’t make.”

And because they didn’t, an already tenuous path to the tournament grows even more nerve-wracking. Indiana (15-10, 5-7 Big Ten) has six games left in the regular season, starting on Sunday against Michigan.

“We’ve got to get ready to play Michigan,” Hoosiers coach Tom Crean said. “I’m not smart enough to think past that. That’s our next game and what our focus has got to be.”

Others could focus on how this once-promising season is spiraling out of IU’s control.

No. 16 Purdue (20-5, 9-3) represents the only ranked team on the Hoosiers’ schedule – and perhaps they can muster a quality effort when they visit West Lafayette for the rematch in two weeks.

But time is running out for an injury-riddled roster to recalibrate.

“We’ve just got to keep fighting through the thicks and thins, ups and downs,” IU center Thomas Bryant said. “We just have to steady it and keep coming together and fighting for one another.”

Bryant scored 23 points, his offense about all the Hoosiers could muster on a night they shot 39 percent.

With 9.2 seconds remaining, Carsen Edwards walked to the free-throw line with the Boilermakers ahead by three points and knowing one make would seal the win. Edwards’ first attempt rolled around every part of the rim before falling off the right side, giving the Hoosiers’ fans a glimmer of hope. But, collecting his breath, the freshman guard swished the second free throw, and that was that.

“We’ve shown mental toughness,” Purdue coach Matt Painter said. “Any time you can win on the road in this league, especially in an environment like this, it is going to help you.”

Caleb Swanigan, who had 16 points and 14 rebounds, fouled out along with Bryant on a double-foul call in the final minute. On the possession prior to the double foul, Swanigan had completed a three-point play to put the Boilermakers ahead 64-59.

Juwan Morgan, who had seven points and six rebounds, fouled out on Swanigan’s three-point play, which happened out of a time­out.

Vince Edwards led Purdue with 26 points and eight rebounds. It was a tough shooting night for both sides, as Purdue finished at 43 percent including 6 of 21 from 3-point range, and the teams went a combined 14 for 45 from beyond the arc.

“You have to understand Indiana doesn’t have a lot of their guys,” Painter said. “OG (Anunoby) is a really good player. Collin Hartman is a good player. You have to keep that in perspective if you’re an Indiana fan.”

