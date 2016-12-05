Bowl season matchups revealed

Indiana vs. Utah What: Foster Farms Bowl When: 8:30 p.m. Dec. 28 Where: Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, Calif.

BLOOMINGTON – Tom Allen’s debut as Indiana coach will come in the Foster Farms Bowl.

The Hoosiers found out Sunday they will face Utah on Dec. 28 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. It will be their first appearance in the Foster Farms Bowl.

“It’s a great opportunity for us to match up against another great conference in this country in the Pac-12 and play one of their better teams,” Allen said in a written statement issued by IU. “The Hoosiers are fired up to be heading west.”

The team celebrated the announcement three days after the stunning departure of Kevin Wilson, whose coaching helped the program earn back-to-back bowl bids for the first time in 25 years. Athletic director Fred Glass cited “philosophical differences” with Wilson as the reason Wilson agreed to step down and accept a buyout of less than $600,000.

Now the Hoosiers, who beat Purdue 26-24 to achieve a 6-6 record that clinched bowl eligibility, face their final test under the guidance of Allen, hired before the season as defensive coordinator.

“Our team is thrilled to play in the Foster Farms Bowl,” Glass said in a statement. “Making a second straight bowl game is an enormous milestone for the program, and our students will enjoy going against a high-caliber opponent in the Utah Utes.

“We can’t wait to bring Hoosier Nation to the Bay Area on Dec. 28th to compete in one of the most beautiful areas of the country.”

The Golden State hasn’t often seen the Hoosiers this time of year. They beat BYU 38-37 in the 1979 Holiday Bowl in San Diego and lost 14-3 to Southern California in the 1968 Rose Bowl in Pasadena.

Indiana has faced Utah three times, all in the regular season, beating the Utes in 1975 but losing in 2001 and 2002.

The final rankings of the College Football Playoff selection committee had Utah at No. 19, though Utah is not ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 poll.

The Utes went 8-4 in the regular season, including a win over No. 9 USC and a seven-point loss to No. 4 Washington.

Quarterback Troy Williams, who has 15 touchdown passes and five rushing touchdowns, is a key player for the Utes, who rank 60th in the 128-team Football Bowl Subdivision in scoring (30.2 points per game).

Utah, ranked 38th on defense, enters the postseason having lost two straight games.

“We’re excited to be going to a bowl game,” Utah coach Kyle Whittingham said. “I’m glad these guys get to play together one more time because they deserve that. It’s a chance to win our ninth game, and that would be a very positive end to our season, as disappointing as the last few weeks have been.”

Notes: Kickoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. EDT. … The game will be televised by Fox Sports. … Indiana is making its 11th all-time bowl appearance.

