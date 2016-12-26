Bowl trip brings more respect to IU football

Foster Farms Bowl Who: Indiana (6-6) vs. No. 19 Utah (8-4) When: 8:30 p.m. Wednesday Where: Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, California TV: FOX Radio: 1250 AM, 102.9 FM

When Dan Feeney committed to Indiana in June 2011, he hoped he was joining a class that would help build a program.

It was just six months after Kevin Wilson had been hired as Indiana’s head coach, and Feeney bought into what Wilson was saying about creating a culture of winning. Five years later, Wilson is gone, but Feeney is a back-to-back All-American, IU has beaten Purdue four years in a row and Indiana is headed to a bowl game for the second straight season.

“I think that’s a show of what this program is aiming to do,” Feeney said on IU football’s radio show. “We’re definitely trying to change everything about it. We’re trying to enhance what Indiana football is looked at and perceived as.”

The Hoosiers – who play Utah in the Foster Farms Bowl at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday in Santa Clara, California – have made two straight bowls for the first time since 1990-91. In 1990, Indiana lost to Auburn in the Peach Bowl, 27-23, and defeated Baylor 24-0 in the Copper Bowl a year later.

Indiana is in a similar spot going into this year’s bowl, looking to rebound from a loss in 2015.

Last year’s New Era Pinstripe Bowl was a wild one, coming down to inches in overtime. Trailing Duke 44-41 in the extra period, Big Ten Kicker of the Year Griffin Oakes came on to attempt a 38-yard field goal. His kick sailed over the right upright, and was ruled wide without the possibility of a review.

Now, Indiana is back in the postseason and looking to learn from that close loss in Yankee Stadium.

Junior running back Devine Redding said that he approached last year’s bowl with a relaxed approach, simply looking to enjoy the experience and not make too big a deal out of it. That mindset paid off, as Redding ran for an IU bowl-record 227 yards.

This year, he’s looking to spread that mindset to others.

“I like to talk about this stuff,” Redding said, “because some people like to make the game bigger than what it is. Sometimes at the end of the day you’ve got to look at it and say, ‘It’s football.’ I just try to keep people calm and not so frantic. At the end of the day, I tell them, ‘You’re doing this out of the love for the game. That’s what you’ve got to hold on to.’”

The loss last year stung a bit, and the IU program is now at a point where simply making a bowl game isn’t satisfactory. Last year’s bowl trip broke a seven-year bowl drought, but with the loss to the Blue Devils, IU finished under .500.

The Hoosiers haven’t finished with a winning record since 2007, when they were 7-6, and are hoping to change that this year.

It won’t be easy, as Utah is 8-4 and ranked No. 19 in the College Football Playoff standings. The Utes present major challenges on both sides of the ball, including one of the nation’s sack leaders in defensive end Hunter Dimick and running back Joe Williams, who broke 1,100 yards in just eight games.

Though he wasn’t with IU last year, head coach Tom Allen, who took over Dec. 1, understands the players don’t want to end the season with another loss.

“I think they were very excited to be in that situation and they came up short,” Allen said. “That kind of gives you a feel for, ‘Hey, we’re in another one. We’re excited about it.

“But we want to go win this one.’ ”