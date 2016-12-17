Butler, Indiana even on paper

Indiana vs. Butler When: 5 p.m. today Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis TV: Big Ten Network Radio: 1250 AM

Although the Las Vegas oddsmakers don’t see today’s matchup between Indiana and Butler as even, the teams do appear really close on paper.

The Hoosiers (8-1) are 12th in the KenPom.com offensive efficiency ratings and 31st on defense; the Bulldogs (9-1) are 20th and 29th, respectively.

And even within average scoring margin, the difference isn’t that huge – plus-21.9 for Indiana, plus-15.7 for Butler.

That tension’s the beauty of this year’s Crossroads Classic.

No. 9 Indiana, No. 21 Notre Dame, No. 15 Purdue and No. 18 Butler come to Indi­anapolis – or hop the bus downtown, in Butler’s case – with a full head of steam, ready for holiday fun at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

For the first time in the six-year history of the Crossroads Classic, which gets all four of the state’s marquee programs together for a doubleheader, all four are ranked on game day.

The Bulldogs, picked sixth in the Big East’s preseason coaches poll, are the ones who are most surpassing expectations.

They’ve beaten Cincinnati, Arizona, Vanderbilt, Utah and Northwestern already, and that is without much contribution from Kethan Savage, largely ineffective after he missed the first four games because of illness.

Butler is a classic mistake-free team with a turnover rate far below the national average.

“Don’t beat themselves,” Hoosiers coach Tom Crean said. “They take care of the ball, and they’re moving it at a very, very good rate. The ball movement and shooting is at another level, hard to deal with. We’re going to have to be really good defensively.”

Indiana’s question is how to guard small forward Kelan Martin, held to eight points when these teams last met two years ago. IU won that game 82-73. Of the guys who played, only three remain for each side, and one of them (IU’s Collin Hartman) is hurt.

Since then, Martin turned into a star, and OG Anunoby, with his length and athleticism, is the top name on the list for IU in covering stars.

But Anunoby has missed the past three games with an injury to his left ankle and, while returning today, is perhaps not yet 100 percent.

“Our communication level is really good on, ‘What do you feel?’ … the bottom line is the comfort level,” Crean said.

If Anunoby’s conditioning isn’t to the point he can stick with Martin all day, Robert Johnson – 4 inches shorter than the 6-foot-7 Martin – would be next on Crean’s list.

On the other side, Indiana will likely look to throw the ball inside to center Thomas Bryant and his backup De’Ron Davis as well as red-hot power forward Juwan Morgan, who’s averaging 14 points over his last three games. Butler’s big men, 6-7 Andrew Chrabascz and 6-9 center Tyler Wideman, are undersized in comparison with the low-post weapons IU presents.

“It’s all a footrace down there,” Chrabascz said. “If you can beat them to a spot, I have a little advantage, even if they are a bigger, stronger person.”

Vegas thinks the Hoosiers are the bigger, stronger team, and even Bulldogs coach Chris Holtmann called IU “the best offensive team in the nation.”

But all four teams looking this good at the same time is a dream scenario for organizers, a reminder of why this event is now booked through 2019.

cgoff@jg.net