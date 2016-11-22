Coliseum sees opportunity tonight

Key games Oct. 19, 1952 – Zollner Pistons play first basketball game at the Coliseum (Detroit Pistons since 1957) Nov. 2, 1952 – First regular-season game; Pistons lose 81-69 to Minneapolis Lakers Jan. 13, 1953 – NBA All-Star game, 10,322 fans March 10, 1953 – First college game: Notre Dame vs. Eastern Michigan and DePaul vs. Miami of Ohio, 6,043 fans in first round of NCAA tournament March 10, 1961 – Wilt Chamberlain of Philadelphia Warriors scores 3,000th point, vs. Detroit Pistons, 10,018 fans Nov. 8, 1991 – Fort Wayne Fury of CBA plays first game at Coliseum, 8,373 fans March 22, 2004 – Notre Dame plays Saint Louis in NIT, 10,869 fans Nov. 23, 2007 – Fort Wayne Mad Ants play first NBA D-League game at Coliseum, 4,640 fans Oct. 22, 2015 – Indiana Pacers play Charlotte Hornets in NBA exhibition game, 9,817 fans

Basketball history in Fort Wayne begins at Memorial Coliseum.

“I love the Coliseum,” IPFW men’s basketball coach Jon Coffman said. “It’s a historic venue. The best basketball that’s been played in the city has been played here. … NBA finals, NBA All-Star game. For our guys to play in the same venue, that’s pretty cool. The reason (Indiana) coach (Tom) Crean is coming to play on Tuesday, there’s a lot of history in this venue.”

The first basketball game was played at the Coliseum on Oct. 19, 1952, a Zollner Pistons preseason game. The Pistons’ first home regular-season game was Nov. 2, 1952, a loss to George Mikan and the Minneapolis Lakers. The Pistons moved to Detroit after the 1956-57 season..

The first college game came less than a year later, March 10, 1953, with an NCAA tournament doubleheader of Notre Dame against Eastern Michigan and DePaul against Miami of Ohio in front of 6,043 people.

The largest crowd was March 22, 2004, when Notre Dame played Saint Louis in an NIT game in front of 10,869.

“On campus, the (Notre Dame) women had a confirmed basketball game,” Coliseum general manager Randy Brown said of the NIT game, “and we’ve got a very good relationship with Notre Dame. I worked up there for a number of years before coming here.

“We sold that out in a day. Overall, the relationship has been very positive.”

Even more people are expected to attend today’s game between Indiana and IPFW with significant local economic impact.

“We’re going to have nearly 12,000 here on Tuesday,” Brown said. “We know that 7,000-plus tickets were purchased by IU-Bloomington. There’s going to be a lot of out-of-county guests. Some will stay in hotels, stop at the restaurants, enjoy the Coliseum, probably buy gas for the return trip.

“The economic impact, the revenue is spread out throughout the community.”

The overall reception of a big matchup will benefit to the Coliseum and potentially provide additional benefits to basketball fans in the Summit City. “The other intangibles, this is going to be on Big Ten Network,” Brown said. “All over the country are potentially watching this game. The reputation of Fort Wayne, the Coliseum, and IPFW is being spread far and wide.

“At this time, we’re bidding on a number of NCAA events that will be awarded in a few months. For this to be played here, certainly helps us prove that we’re prepared, positioned to host a men’s or women’s tournament. That’s very important for us.”

The Indiana game is one of seven games the IPFW men’s team has at the Coliseum this season with two as men’s and women’s doubleheaders.

“Our relationship with IPFW is one that we’re very proud of, certainly the development of the program and increase in building the program and increasing attendance here,” said.

The feeling is mutual, and Coffman is confident that as the program continues to maintain its success and build its tradition, the stands will fill up at the Coliseum.

“They keep renovating, they keep taking care of it with new renovations every off-season,” Coffman said. “Now our goal, one person at a time, is to grow what we’re doing, and grow our fan base and over the course of time, I want to pack this place, I want to grow from there in this venue.”

