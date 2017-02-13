Davis shines, scoring 13 points

BLOOMINGTON – While Indiana’s present is gloomy, the future looks bright in at least one regard.

Backup center De’Ron Davis continued to present himself as a building block for the program, scoring 13 points in the Hoosiers’ 75-63 loss to Michigan on Sunday at Assembly Hall. The freshman was one of only two IU players permitted to speak to the media afterward.

“I was just being aggressive,” Davis said. “My teammates feed me the ball, were making good passes, and I was just trying to make the right play. That’s really it.”

Indiana coach Tom Crean might have played Davis more than 14 minutes if the matchup had better suited him. Davis plays behind Thomas Bryant, one of the Hoosiers’ top players, and while Davis logs some time alongside Bryant, that pairing posed a defensive conundrum Sunday because most of the Wolverines’ big men stretch the defense with their shooting range.

Davis might not be fleet of foot but showed again how brute force allows him to carve out space in the post. He made 4 of 5 shots and earned six free-throw attempts, making five, as Michigan struggled to keep him from getting deep position.

Davis has played in all 26 games and is averaging 6.1 points in 13.5 minutes, becoming the best of Indiana’s three freshmen despite not arriving to campus until a few days before classes began in the fall semester.

“Being a better teammate, not just looking for my shots but getting everyone else open through the post,” Davis said of his improvement. “Second is my conditioning, getting in better shape and running the floor.”

In Thursday’s 69-64 loss to Purdue, Davis went scoreless and took a hit to the face with 12 minutes left. He remained on the floor for several minutes and never returned after being helped to the locker room.

“No concussion,” Crean said.

Davis said he felt dizzy that night but “slept it off.”

Bryant could leave school early and enter the NBA draft this spring, which could make Davis the starting center next fall.

“I love the way he played (Sunday),” Crean said. “He played very well considering the shot that he took in the game the other night. He took a real hit and didn’t do anything with us really on Friday but was better yesterday. We’ve got to continue to play him more. He’s not as great in the ball-screen coverages, so that sometimes limits some of that, but he’s very, very hard to guard.”

