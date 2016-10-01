Ferrell's exit, injuries slow IU

Indiana head coach Tom Crean has never faced a first practice quite like the one he faced Friday.

Yogi Ferrell is gone, having graduated and leaving a void that goes far beyond the point guard position. Perhaps even more challenging is this team was unable to fill a court with 10 healthy players for full-on scrimmaging during the offseason because of a flurry of injuries.

“We never went up and down the court five-on-five this summer because we didn’t have enough healthy guys to do that,” Crean said Friday. “We got better, we had great workouts, everybody’s improved, but we haven’t had that.”

IU will continue to be without some of its key players as practice begins.

Senior forward Collin Hartman injured his knee in a non-contact drill last week and underwent surgery early this week. Crean didn’t reveal any details about the nature of the injury and didn’t speculate on any kind of timeline for his return.

When asked if a redshirt was a possibility with Hartman, Crean didn’t want to speculate much.

“You can speculate the moment it happens,” Crean said, “but it’s too early to put a real timeline on exactly what we’re dealing with. Let’s see how he responds.”

Junior forward Freddie McSwain, a junior college transfer, re-aggravated an old knee injury and also recently had surgery to repair it. Crean said McSwain’s injury isn’t serious, and he should be back in a couple weeks. Sophomore forward Juwan Morgan, who had surgery on his oft-injured shoulder this spring, also won’t be cleared “at least for a few more weeks, at the very least,” Crean said.

Others have recovered from injuries this offseason, including James Blackmon Jr. (ACL), Robert Johnson (ankle), OG Anunoby (groin) and even true freshman forward De’Ron Davis (unspecified nagging injuries). All of those players are cleared to practice, but the time they’ve missed this offseason has been valuable.

The Hoosiers will have a different look this season, without Ferrell, Troy Williams or Nick Zeisloft. The backcourt will rely on Blackmon and Johnson quite a bit, with high expectations for Pitt transfer Josh Newkirk. In terms of a backcourt rotation, Crean said he has “no idea what that would look like right now.”

The effect of Ferrell’s departure weighs even heavier in his presence during practice than it does from a ball-handling perspective, Crean said.

Last year, Crean would give experienced players such as Ferrell, Williams, Zeisloft and even Hartman the chance to run drills and segments of practices, building them into stronger leaders.

“We don’t have any guys who have done that now,” Crean said. “I think we’re going to have to slow it down. This is one of the earlier-year type things of slowing down, trying to make sure we are really, really detailed and focused.”

Crean – who hangs his hat on getting out in the break and outrunning teams – said he hasn’t implemented the break at all with this team yet. He said is the first time he’s opening practice without his team having run the break together.

Crean still has faith that this team will come together quickly, and he likes the potential for this being an excellent rebounding team on both ends. He knows it won’t happen overnight, though.

“We can’t be in too much of a rush with these guys,” Crean said. “It’s certainly not going to be the level of full-court basketball that we would be to start the season because so many guys have not played that for us.”