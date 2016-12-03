Hoosiers' 2-center plan pays off in blowout win

BLOOMINGTON – As De’Ron Davis set up shop on the right block, he surveyed the floor and noticed a shooter spotting up on the weak side.

Typical stuff for Indiana.

Except when Davis kicked the ball to the shooter, it was Thomas Bryant, who caught it and drained the 3-pointer.

The No. 13 Hoosiers (6-1) played their two centers together for parts of Friday’s 83-60 rout of SIU-Edwardsville at Assembly Hall and reminded everyone of all the options they have up front.

Sophomore Juwan Morgan, who started in place of OG Anunoby at power forward, had a career-high 18 points and 10 rebounds, while Davis added 14 points off the bench.

“They had OG go down, and those guys (the frontcourt) raised their level,” SIUE coach Jon Harris said. “We did a really good job on their (wing players). Their bigs are a little better than I gave them credit for. Those guys are good.”

Bryant, a sophomore, is the starter and the freshman Davis his backup. But the experiment of making the 6-foot-10, 240-pound Davis a power forward has worked in small doses.

The two played together for 17 possessions in the first half Friday – nine on offense, eight on defense – and Indiana went on a 16-7 run in that span to go up 29-15 after a sluggish start.

“Having two bigs that can play inside-out, toward the end of the season when I can do more things on the outside and am in better shape, we’ll be virtually unstoppable,” Davis said. “We have a big team.”

When Indiana is healthy, coach Tom Crean can mix and match inside in late-game situations and use different pairings depending on the situation and opponent – Bryant and Davis, if they want to raise the physicality a notch; Anunoby and Morgan, if they want to go small; Bryant and Anunoby, the usual, most skilled tandem; or Davis and Morgan for paint defense.

The Hoosiers’ 22nd straight home win had a different storyline because Harris played three seasons at Marquette under Crean. Harris had even joined Crean’s staff in time for the Golden Eagles’ run to the Final Four in 2003.

“Special relationship, that’s why we played this game,” Harris said. “Not easy to play.”

Not in Bloomington, not for a member of the Ohio Valley Conference that went 6-22 last season and is 4-4 this season.

As undersized as SIUE is, Harris could see the advantage in IU playing two centers with real size. Bryant is 6-10, 255.

“Man, first and foremost is offensive rebounding,” Harris said. “Two athletic bodies with high motors. That would be the biggest advantage right there.”

Crean said Anunoby (left ankle) has not been ruled out of Sunday’s home game versus Southeast Missouri State (4-3).

But the Hoosiers can beat teams in so many ways, and Friday they showed another, using Davis alongside Bryant.

“Thomas is knocking down the 3,” Davis said. “So if they throw it into me, are you going to double or leave Thomas open? Pick your poison.”

cgoff@jg.net