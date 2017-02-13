Hoosiers' offense disappears

BLOOMINGTON – Indiana’s downward spiral continued Sunday, and coach Tom Crean shouldered the blame.

A 75-63 loss to Michigan at Assembly Hall dealt a near-knockout blow to the Hoosiers’ NCAA Tournament hopes and caused renewed angst about a program that won a Big Ten regular-season title in 2016 but hasn’t met expectations this season.

“I’m not shirking responsibility one iota,” Crean said. “It falls on me. One thing I’ve learned in nine years (as IU coach), it all falls on me.”

Indiana (15-11, 5-8 Big Ten) committed 15 turnovers, allowed the Wolverines to shoot 47 percent and never led the whole game. Michigan (16-9, 6-6) was ahead for 39 minutes, 13 seconds, and tied for only 47 seconds.

“A lack of consistency,” IU junior Robert Johnson said. “It falls on the upperclassmen, me, James (Blackmon Jr.), guys that have been here. We have to come with a consistent level of effort, communication, and I think we’ll be good if we do those.”

Effort, communication, focus, attention to detail – all buzzwords the Hoosiers have been talking about for months but infrequently executing.

In their fifth loss in six games, the Hoosiers’ offense endured a brutal performance. Despite shooting 49 percent from the field, the turnovers (15), free-throw shooting (9 for 14) and 3-point shooting (4 for 21) proved fatal.

Meanwhile, the Wolverines sank 15 of 19 foul shots and 8 of 22 3s while committing only eight turnovers in 66 possessions. It was their first road win of the season after previously going 0-6 in true road games.

“This is a hard place for every team that has ever played in the Big Ten to win in,” Michigan coach John Beilein said. “It’s so good for our team to come out here, get a lead and keep a lead. (Indiana) didn’t have too many charges.”

It was the Wolverines’ first win in Bloomington since Jan. 7, 2009, and only their third win there since the 1980s. In addition, Michigan swept the season series for the first time since 1994-95.

Derrick Walton Jr. proved Michigan’s biggest force, just as he was in the first meeting. The senior point guard finished with 25 points and five rebounds, including a timely jump shot that restored a double-figure lead with 2:40 remaining.

Indiana trailed 35-25 at halftime and never let the Wolverines’ lead get higher than 13.

But the Hoosiers never got any closer than six in the second half, and the final minutes were irrelevant after D.J. Wilson (13 points, three blocked shots, three steals) slipped to the basket to make it a 12-point game with 2:02 to play.

Top scorers Thomas Bryant (eight points and five rebounds), Blackmon (six points) and Johnson (five points and seven boards) never got going offensively for Indiana. De’Ron Davis had a team-high 13 points, Juwan Morgan added 11 points and five rebounds, and Josh Newkirk finished with 11 points.

“We still have a season left to play,” Johnson said. “We still have a lot of opportunities, so we’re definitely not even thinking about quitting.”

cgoff@jg.net