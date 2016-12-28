Hoosiers 'staying together' ahead of bowl

Indiana vs. Utah What: Foster Farms Bowl When: 8:30 p.m. today Where: Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, Calif. Radio: 95.5 FM, 102.7 FM, 102.9 FM, 1140 AM, 1250 AM TV: Fox

To Ricky Jones, the legacy of former Indiana football coach Kevin Wilson is still apparent in practices.

The senior receiver immediately took responsibility for helping ease the transition from Wilson to current coach Tom Allen, and said he still sees evidence of Wilson’s work on a daily basis.

“Coach Wilson left a foundation here of being great every day,” Jones said. “With him being here or gone, we’ve still got that edge about us. We still know that every day we have to bring the juice and be able to compete at a high level.”

Those practices ended Tuesday morning in Santa Clara, California, where the Hoosiers will play their final game of 2016. Indiana is set to take on Utah – No. 19 in the College Football Playoff standings – in the Foster Farms Bowl at Levi’s Stadium.

Players feel confident Allen will be able to lead them to a win in his head coaching debut.

Strangely enough, Utah coach Kyle Whittingham was in a similar position 11 years ago when Utah was headed to the Fiesta Bowl after Urban Meyer left the team to coach Florida. Whittingham stepped in and led the Utes to a 35-7 win over Pittsburgh.

Allen hopes to do the same, and is doing so by taking the same approach he took to the defense all season. As defensive coordinator this year, IU’s defense improved drastically, going from 121st in total defense last year to 41st.

“I was given the charge to come change the culture on the defensive side of the ball and be the head coach of the defense,” Allen told reporters Monday, “and that’s what we’ve done. Now I’ve been given the charge to be the head coach of the team, and that’s what we’re going to do.”

Allen’s biggest focus has been improving linebacker play, and it has paid off. Juniors Marcus Oliver and Tegray Scales combined for more tackles for loss than any linebacker duo in the country, and Scales earned All-American recognition from some outlets.

Oliver, however, is the leader on the field for the Indiana defense that has improved so drastically. He immediately sought to help his teammates through the head coaching transition, but found that everything has gone smoothly due to how close the team already was.

“It’s all about us staying together,” Oliver said. “I think the relationship we had with one another before, you bring in the offense or defense outside of here, I think that allows everybody to have a calm mindset and just being a close group helped the transition be a little smoother.”

Utah presents a major challenge, boasting size and impressive physicality on both sides of the line. Defensive end Hunter Dimick ranks third in the nation in sacks. Running back Joe Williams racked up more than 1,100 yards in the final six games alone.