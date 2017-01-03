Hoosiers get chance to turn things around

Indiana vs. Wisconsin When: 7 p.m. today Where: Assembly Hall, Bloomington TV: ESPN Radio: 1250 AM, 102.9 FM

Entering Big Ten play, Indiana, Purdue and Wisconsin were widely regarded as the three most prominent contenders to finish atop the league standings.

Tonight marks the first head-to-head matchup among the three as the slumping Hoosiers (10-4) host the 13th-ranked Badgers (12-2).

Indiana has dropped consecutive games for the first time since March 2015 and is trying to avoid back-to-back losses at Assembly Hall.

To topple Wisconsin and change the brewing narrative of a team falling short of expectations, the Hoosiers are focusing on, well, keeping their focus.

“(Lapses in concentration and effort) can’t happen,” junior swingman Robert Johnson said. “Our effort defensively has to be consistent all throughout the game if we want to win. Everybody is hungry, locked in to trying to resolve the issues, and I think we’ll be better.”

Indiana coach Tom Crean said he was “really ticked” after getting back to Bloomington and reviewing film from Saturday’s 77-62 loss to No. 9 Louisville at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

“The turnovers at the beginning of the game were about as ridiculous as I can remember,” Crean said. “They had nothing to do with Louisville. The one-hand pass from James (Blackmon Jr.) to Rob (Johnson) that sailed out of bounds, I should have taken them both out of the game.”

The Hoosiers’ season-worst 32-percent shooting was another aspect that stemmed from their inconsistent attention to detail, according to Crean.

“Those are shots we usually make,” he said. “When you watch the film, it was footwork. We got rushed. I don’t think because of (Louisville’s) challenges. We got rushed because we were a step slow in going where we needed to be.”

Where the Hoosiers need to be come March is in position for a No. 4 seed or better in the NCAA tournament, and a victory over Wisconsin would be an important step in the right direction.

But it won’t come easy.

The Badgers are 17th in the nation in points per possession and have the country’s best rebound rate. Bronson Koenig is their leading scorer at 14.1 points per game. Nigel Hayes (14 points, 5.8 rebounds) and center Ethan Happ (12.7 points, 9.6 rebounds) form arguably the nation’s top interior tandem.

“They have the best interior spacing,” Crean said. “Wisconsin is the most experienced team in the country, and they play like it. They’ve really figured it out. We’re going to have to be relentless on the glass, not let their pack-line defense slow us down. We need an unbelievable crowd to help us.”

Notes: IU reserve guard Devonte Green (left leg/foot) is questionable. … Crean said Monday it will be “really hard” for senior forward Collin Hartman (left knee) to return to the Hoosiers this season. The coach said Hartman has the option of a medical redshirt that would allow him to play next season.

