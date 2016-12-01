Hoosiers handle Heels

BLOOMINGTON – When Indiana’s offense went cold, its defense cranked up the heat on third-ranked North Carolina.

After racing to a big lead, the No. 13 Hoosiers held on for a 76-67 win Wednesday night as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, and for that they could thank their defense.

Assembly Hall’s electric crowd helped fuel a swarming effort that held the previously undefeated Tar Heels (7-1) to 39 percent shooting and to a point total well beneath the 92.9 they had been averaging.

Indiana (5-1) now has a second marquee victory to go along with its 103-99 overtime triumph over No. 3 Kansas.

“You feel it (the buzz) before you even step on the floor,” IU center Thomas Bryant said. “You want to go play your best in front of the top fans in college basketball.”

At the final buzzer, Tom Crean, the Hoosiers’ ninth-year coach, strolled over to the student section and mouthed, “You all did a great job.”

The noise and atmosphere, aided by the presence of Cubs slugger Kyle Schwarber and the Hoosiers’ 1980-81 team that won the national title, led to an amazingly strong start.

When James Blackmon Jr. – cleared to play on his injured left knee – drained a 3-pointer from the right wing, Indiana’s lead reached 26-9 nearing 11 minutes left in the first half.

“There was really no question (about playing),” Blackmon said. “I was just a little bruised up from that game (at IPFW last week).”

Down 41-29 at halftime, North Carolina crept close as Indiana’s offense scored just 26 points on its initial 27 possessions of the second half.

Joel Berry II (eight points, eight assists) drove for a bank shot that cut the lead to 61-57 with 4:52 to play, and Justin Jackson (game-high 21 points and eight rebounds) brought the visitors within 65-60 on his fourth 3-pointer of the night.

Had Jackson – a 30 percent 3-point shooter over the past two seasons – not gotten hot, the Tar Heels’ offense would have been even more stagnant.

“We were locked into their personnel,” Crean said. “They are really, really, really good.”

Big men Kennedy Meeks (10 points, eight rebounds) and Isaiah Hicks (seven points and six boards) were unable to impose their will even as Crean started a small lineup.

“We did a good job on our post defense,” Crean said. “If you’re continually doubling, they have shooters to create problems, so we needed to be really good, and we were.”

Josh Newkirk had 10 points and proved a good choice at point guard, controlling an Indiana attack that shot 48 percent but had to survive another night of poor ball security with 16 turnovers.

Balance was the story.

Blackmon had 14 points and nine rebounds, forward OG Anunoby had 16 points and five boards before exiting in the final moments with an ankle injury, Robert Johnson added 11 points and six rebounds, and Bryant had 12 points and seven rebounds.

The win was redemption of sorts for Indiana, whose 2015-16 season was ended by North Carolina in the Sweet 16.

“It was a great college basketball atmosphere,” North Carolina coach Roy Williams said. “We were not ready for the intensity, the enthusiasm, anything you want to talk about in the first half. Gosh, I’d like to play in front of a crowd like that in the Smith Center (Tar Heels’ arena) every night other than the freaking Duke game.”

