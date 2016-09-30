Hoosiers preparing for post-Yogi era

Tim Buckley, Indiana’s top assistant coach, can’t believe Yogi Ferrell is actually gone.

“Yogi was here when (I) took the job in 2008,” Buckley said, then laughed. “Or at least it seemed that way. He’d been here so long and a starter since he got on campus (in 2012).”

Buckley, like Hoosiers fans around the country, is trying to come to grips with the fact Ferrell is in an NBA training camp with the Brooklyn Nets.

The Hoosiers’ first official practice is today, as this camp kicks off the post-Yogi era.

Besides the loss of their four-year point guard and all-time assist leader, here is more to know about the Hoosiers:

5 facts

• Indiana is expected to be in the NCAA tournament for the third consecutive year and is a top-15 team in most national preseason rankings.

• The addition of junior college transfer Freddie McSwain Jr. helps ease the loss of forward Troy Williams, who bypassed his senior year.

• The Hoosiers bring in four recruits: big man De’Ron Davis and guards Curtis Jones, Devonte Green and Grant Gelon.

• The Hoosiers are the Big Ten’s reigning regular-season champion.

• Indiana is one of seven programs that have at least two league titles and three Sweet 16 berths in the last five years.

4 games of interest

Nov. 11 vs. Kansas: The season opener is always worth circling, especially when it’s in Hawaii against a team set for its 13th straight Big 12 title.

Nov. 22 at IPFW: IU will play in Fort Wayne for the first time since 1967.

Dec. 17 vs. Butler: The Crossroads Classic, bringing the state’s top four programs together for a doubleheader, has become a must-see affair.

Feb. 28 at Purdue: The century-old rivalry never gets old.

3 key players

OG Anunoby, So., F: A huge leap is generally expected of the 6-foot-8 Anunoby, who was a top reserve (nine points per game in the postseason) and showed signs of being a lockdown defender.

Thomas Bryant, So., C: He would have been a first-round pick in June’s NBA draft. But he just turned 19 and is ready to build on averages of 11.9 points and 5.8 rebounds.

James Blackmon Jr., Jr., G: He’s averaged about 16 points per game in his career.

2 points of concern

Fingers crossed: Collin Hartman, a possible starter at power forward, suffered a left knee injury last week and had surgery. The team said it’s too early to figure his timetable.

Experience: IU possesses enviable depth at four of the five positions, but Hartman is the lone senior, and Blackmon, Robert Johnson and Josh Newkirk are the only juniors assured significant roles. This is not a young team, but neither is it the quintessential veteran team.

1 major issue

Point guard: There’s a lot of uncertainty with Ferrell’s successor. If Newkirk – a transfer from Pittsburgh – isn’t the answer, walk-on Johnny Jager is the only other true point guard. Newkirk is most effective as a backup and underwent microfracture surgery on his left knee in 2015. Blackmon and Johnson are wings, not natural floor generals, but one or both may have to play the point.

cgoff@jg.net