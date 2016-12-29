Hoosiers stung in rare loss at home

BLOOMINGTON – With a path to the basket opening like a life raft, James Blackmon Jr. drove and went up with his left hand, shooting to save Indiana.

The ball fell off the lip of the rim, to Nebraska’s elation.

As both teams opened Big Ten play Wednesday night at Assembly Hall, the Hoosiers suffered a stinging loss, 87-83.

It was such an unexpected setback that Robert Johnson, who scored 19 points, issued a rebuke of his team’s mentality.

“We didn’t come out with the right mindset,” he said. “We thought it was going to be easier than it was going to be.”

The Cornhuskers (7-6) shot 48 percent and recovered after blowing a 12-point first-half lead as No. 16 Indiana made 19 turnovers in its first home loss since the 2014-15 season.

To add injury to insult, the Hoosiers’ Juwan Morgan got pulled down by his left arm in the second half on a flagrant foul by Jordy Tshimanga.

With Morgan down on the floor and grimacing in pain, it reminded fans of how Morgan underwent offseason surgery on his continually dislocated left shoulder. It was wrapped in ice after the game, and the sophomore forward told a security guard, “I’ll be fine.”

Indiana coach Tom Crean said his sixth man appears to just have a bruise.

The Hoosiers (10-3) have an immediate chance at redemption on New Year’s Eve when they take on No. 6 Louisville at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Winning that one likely is going to require improvement in ball security, shot selection and their man-to-man defense.

After the Cornhuskers beat Indiana off the dribble time and time again en route to a 28-16 lead, Crean switched to a zone defense for the rest of the first half, which helped IU rally for a 36-33 halftime lead.

But it was a false sense of security, and Nebraska built a 61-53 lead with 10:50 to go.

A key moment was when Johnson got his fourth foul with 18:36 left, and he sat all but six minutes after that.

“We really realized in that situation how good Rob is,” Crean said. “Playing without him for that long stretch, he is a stabilizing force for us.”

Thomas Bryant paced the Hoosiers with 17 points, 10 rebounds and four blocked shots.

Blackmon’s missed layup came with about 24 seconds left and would’ve tied it at 80. He had 12 points and six boards.

Instead, IU had to resort to fouling and hoping for missed free throws, and Nebraska did not oblige, making 7 of 8 from the line after Blackmon’s miss.

And that was that, the end to a 26-game home win streak.

Glynn Watson Jr. went for 26 points and five steals, while Tai Webster put up 21 points and four steals, but Nebraska benefitted most from Ed Morrow (12 points to go with 10 boards and five blocks).

“When we didn’t finish at the end, Ed was there to clean them up,” Cornhuskers coach Tim Miles said. “These two guys (Watson and Webster) went nuts. Tom Crean reached out after an early loss, and told us to keep at it. It was a first-class move on his part, and I think that’s our mentality.”

