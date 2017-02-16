Hoosiers stunned on late putback

Indiana got the missed shot it needed to seal a road victory. Just not the rebound.

Akeem Springs’ game-winning basket with 3.2 seconds left resulted from an offensive rebound on his own miss, and Minnesota beat Indiana 75-74 on Wednesday night in Minneapolis. James Blackmon Jr. missed a desperation 3-pointer as time expired.

The Hoosiers (15-12, 5-9 Big Ten) led 74-73 after Thomas Bryant sank two free throws with 17 seconds left. The Golden Gophers then worked the ball around until Springs fired an off-balance 3 from the left wing with about 5 seconds showing. It caromed to Eric Curry, whom Indiana had not blocked out, and Curry tapped the ball back to Springs at the rim, where the senior guard banked the shot in off the glass.

The Golden Gophers (19-7, 7-6 Big Ten) won their fourth straight, following up on wins over Iowa, Rutgers and Illinois. Prior to this win streak, they had lost five in a row, but most NCAA tournament projections now have them safely in the field.

Not so for the Hoosiers, who have lost six of their last seven with four regular-season games remaining. They play at Iowa on Tuesday before playing host to Northwestern on Feb. 25, traveling to Purdue on Feb. 28 and visiting Ohio State on March 4.

An offensive slump continued at Minnesota, where Indiana shot just 35 percent and missed 20 of 27 3-pointers. The Golden Gophers shot 39 percent.

Nate Mason, just the sixth player in Minnesota’s history to surpass 1,000 points and 300 assists in his career, finished with 30 points. Amir Coffey added 17 points and seven rebounds, and Jordan Murphy had 14 points and 15 rebounds.

Minnesota entered 13-3 at home and Indiana 1-5 on the road, so oddsmakers favored the Golden Gophers by 5.5 points. It ended up being a game with six ties and 10 lead changes, though each side held a lead as large as nine.

Blackmon had 22 points and six rebounds, while the Hoosiers also received a lift from Juwan Morgan (14 points and seven boards). Bryant (eight points and 10 boards) and Robert Johnson (scoreless with five boards) shot a combined 3 for 20.

Notes: Johnson and Morgan, who had been starters, came off the bench as coach Tom Crean opted for De’Ron Davis and Devonte Green. … IU fell to 2-6 in its last eight visits to Williams Arena. … Minnesota snapped a three-game losing streak against IU, which still leads the all-time series 99-68.